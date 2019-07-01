Power Moments: What We've Learned Ahead of the World Cup Semifinals

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

We are down to the final four at the 2019 Women's World Cup. The USA, England, the Netherlands and Sweden are the remaining sides.

Here is what we've learned after the last eight and what to look out for in the semifinals as we move into crunch time in France.

1. USA has been reinstated as tournament favorite

Germany had begun to overshadow the USA as the tournament favorite. After securing safe passage through to the quarterfinals without conceding a goal, the European side had gone somewhat under the radar until a 3-0 victory over Nigeria in the round of 16 brought it into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the U.S. had a little wobble against Spain in its first knockout match, conceding its first goal of the tournament after a defensive error and needing two penalties to eventually win 2-1.

With all the focus on the USA's game against host nation France in Paris in the quarterfinals, it seemed Germany would continue to stealthily impress on its way to the semifinals.

But football is a funny old game, as we know, and the U.S. team showed it performs at its best when under pressure, picking off France 2-1 and seeing out a late charge from Corinne Diacre's side.

A day later, Germany was knocked out in surprise fashion to Sweden despite taking an early lead.

The USA still needs to get past an improving and stubborn England side, but if it does, it's hard not to see it backing up its 2015 success with another World Cup title in 2019.

2. This is turning into Megan Rapinoe's World Cup

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Some players take tournaments by the scruff of the neck as the pressure ramps up. In 2015, it was Carli Lloyd. This time around, it appears to be her U.S. teammate Megan Rapinoe.

Oddly, Rapinoe was quiet in the round-of-16 victory against Spain, but she still scored both the United States' goals, albeit from the penalty spot.

Against France, though, it was a different matter. Rapinoe was a constant threat, scoring an early free-kick that she followed up in the second half with a calm finish to seal the game. She is still the only player to score for the U.S. in the knockout stages so far.

Whether it's for her football on the pitch or for her views off it, everyone is talking about Megan Rapinoe.

3. Norway and Italy just ran out of steam

While Germany and France will go home feeling they've once again underachieved after a disappointing Euro 2017 two years ago, both Norway and Italy depart the tournament with plenty of positives.

As previous world champions, Norway may be expected to do more, but after a truly disastrous Euro 2017, it recovered to push France all the way in Group A, knocked out Australia, and despite a 3-0 scoreline against England, it caused its opponent enough problems that the result should have been closer, if not different.

Italy, meanwhile, appears to be thriving. The league is getting stronger, and it reflects on the national team. Both teams have some way to go, and it was clear against sides with more professional and full-time players that the wear and tear of tournament football took its toll, but both have plenty to be proud of.

4. The reduction in VAR decisions has been a pleasing development

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Maybe we've become so used to it over the group stages and the opening knockout rounds, but it felt like video-assistant-referee decisions had almost disappeared during the quarterfinals.

Whether it has been relaxed or not is uncertain, but it was certainly refreshing to not see some ridiculous decisions given, even if the officials were following the IFAB protocols.

Three of the quarterfinals went by without any major controversy, and while France believed it should have had a penalty for a late handball against Kelley O'Hara, it was hard to see the rationale.

O'Hara's hand was by her side, not in an unnatural position, and quite frankly Amel Majri appeared to target the arm for the lack of better options.

Let's hope things remain that way for the final four games, because VAR should not be the star of the show as the best of the best go up against each other.

5. Rapinoe vs. Bronze is most intriguing battle of the World Cup so far

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Two of the stars of this year's tournament are set to come directly against each other in the semifinals.

Rapinoe has been the USA's key player during the knockout stages, while England's Lucy Bronze has made a case to be named player of the tournament and will certainly be the front-runner if the Lionesses go on to win the whole thing.

Left-winger Rapinoe and right-back Bronze will be directly up against each other on Tuesday, and it looks to be an intriguing battle.

Bronze loves to get forward and will certainly ensure Rapinoe has to do her fair share of defending, but if England loses the ball, it is likely to gift the Reign FC player a lot of space on the counter, which is just what the USA will want.