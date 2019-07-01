Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Semi-Finals Game Times and Live-Stream Coverage

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Just four teams remain in contention to be crowned the winners of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with a set of fascinating semi-finals on the cards in France.

After an impressive win for defending champions United States against host nation France last time out, they will face an impressive England side in the first of the two games. The Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 in their previous encounter.

The second semi-final will see European champions the Netherlands go up against Sweden. The latter sprung a shock in their last match when they dumped out Germany, while the Dutch put in a professional performance to get the better of Italy.

Here are the fixture details in full, as well as all the information needed on where to catch the action.

Preview

The quarter-final showdown between the United States and France was expected to be one of the best games of the tournament, and neither team disappointed in what was a fabulous contest.

Despite being on top for long spells of the game, France were undone by the decisiveness of the U.S. in the final third, as Megan Rapinoe struck twice to put her team into the last four of the competition.

The midfielder has been productive when she gets into advanced positions, and no player at the World Cup has contributed to more goals than her:

On the opposite flank, Tobin Heath has provided a constant threat, with her dribbling skill and speed making her difficult for defenders to cope with. Containing that duo will be key for England if they're going to win.

Lionesses boss Phil Neville will be confident his team have the attacking class to cause problems for the champions. Ellen White has been clinical in front of goal, netting five times already at the competition, while full-back Lucy Bronze has been one of the standout players at the World Cup.

The defender ventured forward to hammer in this goal against Norway and has provided a thrust on the right wing for her team:

In the other semi, the Netherlands will look to take a step towards making it back-to-back major tournament successes when they go up against Sweden.

The Dutch have improved throughout the World Cup and eventually ground down a resilient Italy side in the quarter-finals. The opening goal in that match was unsurprisingly netted by Vivianne Miedema, who has proven herself as one of the best strikers in the world on the biggest stage.

Given she's still just 22 years old, the striker's record for the national team is remarkable:

The biggest surprise of the knockout bracket so far came courtesy of the Netherlands' upcoming opponents, as Sweden came from behind to knock out Germany. For Sweden, it was an overdue triumph over the Germans—they'd not beaten the two-time winners in a major tournament since 1995.

The Dutch will need to be wary of them after showing so much in that quarter-final success, although you sense the Swedes will come up just short. Waiting for the Netherlands in the final will likely be the United States, who should have too much for England in what will be a thriller on Tuesday.