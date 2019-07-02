Best and Worst Landing Spots for 2019 Star MLB Trade Deadline Targets

0 of 8

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

'Tis the season for Major League Baseball teams to make trades, but they need to be careful about shopping for the right players ahead of the July 31 deadline.

To this end, we have ideas for the best and worst landing spots for the top stars on the 2019 trade market.

Among the circumstances that went into our determinations were teams' home ballpark factors, roster construction, contention windows and farm system depth.

The list of stars itself doesn't include those whose availability is uncertain, such as Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon, Trevor Bauer, Brad Hand, Matthew Boyd, Felipe Vazquez, Kirby Yates and Trey Mancini. Zack Wheeler and Edwin Diaz could have been included, but neither has been helping his value this season.

All the same, we have eight stars to get to. We'll begin with three hitters before moving on to three relief pitchers and two starting pitchers.