England vs. USA: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

England face a tough task overcoming defending champions the United States in the semi-final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

The Lionesses have the firepower to leave Lyon with a memorable win, though, and in-form striker Ellen White is a player the U.S. will specifically fear.

Yet there is plenty for England to worry about, particularly prolific forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. The holders can also feel confident about a rock-solid defence led by Kelley O'Hara and Crystal Dunn.

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One, Fox

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Odds

England: 7-2

USA: 10-11

Draw: 5-2

Odds per Oddschecker.

England's bar has been set high by head coach Phil Neville. He believes losing in the last four, even to the reigning champions, "would represent failure," per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph.

The former Manchester United and Everton player is keen for the Lionesses "to develop the serial winner mentality."

It's something his players have already shown during a free-scoring run to the semi-final. White has led the way by finding the net five times.

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

The difference between England and the U.S. is how the goals are spread out. Aside from White, the Lionesses don't have another player who has scored more than once.

By contrast, Rapinoe's five goals for the U.S. match Morgan's total, while Carli Lloyd has chipped in with three of her own. Samantha Mewis, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle have each netted a brace.

There are goals everywhere in this team, but Rapinoe is the player in form. She has scored four times through two knockout ties, including twice during the 2-1 win over hosts France in the quarter-final on Friday.

However, the 33-year-old is still wary of an England side loaded with talent and possibly fresher than the U.S., per BBC Sport: "They strolled through their quarter-final and had an extra day, so have got some rest in their legs."

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Rapinoe's range of movement, particularly her runs from out to in, will challenge England's defence to keep its shape. It may mean buccaneering full-back Lucy Bronze can't get forward as often as she likes.

England can keep this game close and apply pressure on the U.S., but there is too much quality in attacking areas for the holders not to eventually get over the line.