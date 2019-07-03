Every College Football Playoff Contender's Biggest Flaw

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Alabama and Clemson should square off in the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive season, but potential defensive issues could keep both heavy favorites from winning it all.

They're not alone, though. All of the teams with legitimate aspirations of being chosen by the CFP selection committee have at least one major red flag that could derail their best-laid plans.

Both Big 12 contenders (Oklahoma and Texas) need to address glaring concerns on defense. Both Big Ten contenders (Michigan and Ohio State) have even larger question marks on offense. And the special teams for LSU and Oregon might be the furthest thing from special.

These issues won't bury all of these squads. Somehow, some way, four teams are going to the College Football Playoff. But these are the hurdles the top contenders will need to clear to get there.

Teams are listed in ascending order of likelihood of winning the national championship, per the consensus title odds on OddsShark as of July 1.