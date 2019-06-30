Pep Guardiola Questions If Neymar 'Would Be the Same' If He Returns to Barcelona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has questioned whether Neymar would have the same impact he did during his first stint at Barcelona if he returned there from Paris Saint-Germain.

Per Goal, Neymar wants to return to the Camp Nou this summer.



The former Barca coach told Catalan outlet Ara (h/t Goal): "Neymar is an extraordinary player. But I don't know. It's like if I go back to Barcelona. I am not the same person, and I don't know if Neymar would be the same. Well, he is great, nobody doubts it."

Neymar won two La Liga titles in four seasons with the club, along with the UEFA Champions League and three Copas del Rey.

In 186 appearances, he scored 105 goals and assisted 76.

He has racked up 51 goals and 29 assists in 58 outings for PSG, but injuries at the business end of both seasons at the Parc des Princes have limited his impact in the Champions League, a competition he was ostensibly brought in to help win.

At the Camp Nou, Neymar formed a potent attacking trio with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Not only did they have superb individual quality, but they also had excellent chemistry. With their attacking firepower, Barca were exceptionally difficult to beat.

The Catalan giants have attempted to replace Neymar⁠—and prepare for 32-year-old Messi's decline and departure⁠— by bringing in Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele for a combined fee of more than €250 million.

However, Coutinho's form during his time in Catalonia has been well below what he's capable of, while the 22-year-old Dembele hasn't quite kicked on as hoped amid some injury problems and concerns over his attitude.

Neymar has shown he can be a more effective option than either of them, but re-signing him would be a costly exercise for Barca, who would likely need to part with at least one of Coutinho or Dembele to pull it off.