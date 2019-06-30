Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Semifinals Dates, Live-Stream Schedule, Picks

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with England set to face the United States and the Netherlands scheduled to take on Sweden.

The Lionesses will play the holders at the Stade de Lyon on Tuesday, with the second semi-final taking place at the same venue a day later.

England vs. USA

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 9 p.m. local (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET)

TV: BBC One (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Pick: The U.S.

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 9 p.m. local (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET)

TV: BBC TV (UK), FS1 (USA)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Pick: Netherlands

England vs. USA

Four years on from reaching their first World Cup semi-final, England have done so again after they beat Norway 3-0 in the quarter-final.

The Lionesses have come a long way in recent years, as broadcaster Jacqui Oatley observed:

There will be a great deal of firepower on show when they take on the United States, with three players sitting on five goals for the tournament: Ellen White, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Unlike Morgan, who netted all of her goals in the United States' 13-0 win over Thailand to open the tournament, White has spread hers across four of England's five matches.

Along with her effort from 2011, White has set a record for the Lionesses:

Rapinoe is in similarly red-hot form, though, with a brace against Spain and France in both knockout rounds.

The Lionesses haven't conceded since their 2-1 win over Scotland in their opening match, but the United States—who have scored within 12 minutes in all five of their games—will be an enormous test for a back line that has looked shaky at times, even when keeping a clean sheet.

England drew 2-2 with the U.S. in the SheBelieves Cup in March, but beating the world champions at the World Cup is a different proposition. As with the 2015 tournament, England might have to settle for another third-place play-off.

Netherlands vs. Sweden

After easing their way through Group E by taking a maximum nine points, the Netherlands have seen off Japan and Italy to reach the final four in what is only their second World Cup appearance.

Key to their efforts has been Vivianne Miedema, who opened the scoring against Italy in the quarter-final.

The 22-year-old came into the tournament on the back of a record-breaking season with Arsenal, during which she netted 22 goals in the Women's Super League.

With three goals at the World Cup, she has taken her tally to 61 goals in 79 matches for the Netherlands.

Squawka's Jake Entwistle admires the forward:

Meanwhile, Sweden came from behind to upset Germany 2-1 on Saturday in a victory that has been a long time coming:

Stina Blackstenius has found the net in both knockout rounds too, so the Dutch will be wary of her threat.

Sweden's win over Germany shows they should not be taken lightly, but the Oranje are a cut above and should progress.