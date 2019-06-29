Washington State's Jalen Thompson Ineligible; Enters NFL Supplemental Draft

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Washington State junior safety Jalen Thompson has entered the NFL supplemental draft following the school's announcement that he lost his final year of eligibility because of an NCAA rules violation, Stadium's Brett McMurphy relayed Saturday.

McMurphy's report followed one by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that Thompson learned of his ineligibility Friday and hired Brad Cicala as his agent.

Thompson confirmed the news with a lengthy note on Twitter, but the California native did not disclose details that led to his premature exit from Pullman, Washington:

Thompson started all three seasons at safety. Across 39 games, he tallied 191 total tackles, 23 passes defensed, six interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The league's supplemental draft is meant for teams to add some last-minute depth while picking among a pool of prospects who hadn't declared during the initial process ahead of April's NFL draft. The order in the supplemental draft is the same as April's draft.

There hasn't been a specific date set for this year's supplemental draft, but it is typically held in July.

Last year, only two players were selected.

Whichever team takes Thompson, assuming one does, will lose the corresponding pick it used on Thompson in the 2020 NFL draft.