Copa America 2019: Semifinals Teams, Schedule After QuarterfInal Results

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The 2019 Copa America quarterfinals reached a conclusion Saturday with Peru defeating Uruguay at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

Peru will join Brazil, Argentina and Chile in the tournament's semifinal round. The Chileans are the defending champions after taking home the title for the second time in 2016, which was dubbed Copa America Centenario to celebrate the event's 100th year.

Let's check out the entire set of scores from the first knockout round. That's followed by a look ahead to the schedule for the semifinals and a recap of Saturday's action.

Quarterfinal Results

Brazil 0, Paraguay 0 (Brazil 4-3 on penalties)

Argentina 2, Venezuela 0

Chile 0, Colombia 0 (Chile 5-4 on penalties)

Peru 0, Uruguay 0 (Peru 5-4 on penalties)

Semifinal Schedule

Brazil vs. Argentina—Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Peru—Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Peru 0, Uruguay 0 (5-4 in penalty shootout)



Edison Flores completed a perfect run through penalty kicks to punch Peru's ticket to the semifinals after Los Incas goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stopped Uruguay superstar Luis Suarez earlier in the shootout.

It's a heartbreaking loss for La Celeste. They were the more aggressive and dangerous side throughout the fixture, generating a 12-3 advantage in shot attempts. Peru didn't record a shot on target in the match.

Uruguay also had two apparent goals disallowed following video assistant referee review in the second half. It's the third straight Copa America the country has failed to advance beyond the quarterfinal round since winning the championship in the 2011 edition.

Meanwhile, it's the third time in the past four Copa America tournaments Peru has reached the semifinals. Los Incas failed to reach the final in either of the previous two instances, though they did bounce back to win the third-place game in both 2011 and 2015. They last won the title in 1975.

They will once again play the role of underdog when they take on Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and the rest of a strong Chilean squad Wednesday.