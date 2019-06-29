D'Angelo Russell Rumors: T-Wolves to Meet with Nets RFA at Start of Free Agency

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going all-out to upgrade their roster for next season by reportedly securing a meeting with restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Russell will meet with Minnesota officials at the start of free agency on Sunday.

