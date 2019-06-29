D'Angelo Russell Rumors: T-Wolves to Meet with Nets RFA at Start of Free Agency

June 29, 2019

Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell in action during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. 76ers won 145-123. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going all-out to upgrade their roster for next season by reportedly securing a meeting with restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Russell will meet with Minnesota officials at the start of free agency on Sunday.

    

