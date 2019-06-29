Women's World Cup Semifinals 2019: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and More

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup are set with holders United States up against England, while the Netherlands will take on Sweden.

England comfortably beat Norway 3-0 in their quarter-final match to progress and now face a tough test against holders USA who saw off hosts France 2-1 on Friday.

The Netherlands beat Italy 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals for the first time and go on to play Sweden for a place in the final.

England vs. United States

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Semi-finals Preview

England are bidding to make it to the World Cup final for the first time but face their toughest test yet against tournament favourites USA.

The Lionesses have won all five of their games in France and manager Phil Neville will be aiming to avoid his team enduring another semi-final exit at a major tournament:

The team is packed full of talent and will prove tough to beat. Captain Steph Houghton is a commanding presence in defence, while striker Ellen White is in contention to win the Golden Boot:

Yet it is Lyon full-back Lucy Bronze who has really caught the eye. The 27-year-old has emerged as the best right-back in the world and scored a fine goal against Norway:

Bronze will have her work cut out against the United States, as she will come up against the in-form Megan Rapinoe.

The 33-year-old has four goals in her last two World Cup games and has spoken about her team's upcoming clash against England:

USA lived up to their billing as tournament favourites in their win against France and will be expected to see off England.

The Stars and Stripes have not lost a World Cup match since 2011 and it will take something special from Neville's team to end that record.

European champions the Netherlands remain in contention to lift the World Cup for the first time and meet Sweden who produced an upset by dumping two-time winners Germany out of the quarter-finals.

Goals from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt sent the Dutch side into the last four, while Sherida Spitse set up both goals with her delivery into the penalty area:

The team also have Barcelona forward and 2017 FIFA Best Women's Player, Lieke Martens in the squad and certainly have the firepower to cause Sweden problems.

Yet Sweden will not lack for confidence after securing their first win over Germany at a major tournament since 1995.

Peter Gerhardsson's side had to do it the hard way too, coming from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.

Germany had not conceded a goal in the tournament up until that point, but Sweden exposed their centre-backs and were good value for their win.

Their match-up with the Netherlands looks set to be a close contest, but the Oranje just look to have the extra quality in attack which should given them the edge.