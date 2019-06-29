Report: Cubs Waive 3-Time MLB All-Star Carlos Gonzalez; Want Him to Go to MiLB

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs reportedly placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on waivers Saturday.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network tweeted the update and noted the Cubs are hopeful Gonzalez will remain in their minor league system if he clears waivers, but he could opt to become a free agent.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan was one of the league's most productive all-around players during his peak seasons with the Colorado Rockies. His resume includes three All-Star Game selections, three Gold Glove Awards and a National League batting title from 2010.

He's failed to match that standard across stints with the Cubs and Cleveland Indians this season.

Gonzalez signed with the Tribe in March and posted a .210/.282/.276 triple-slash line with two home runs in 30 appearances. He was designated for assignment in late May and chose to enter free agency after clearing waivers.

Now he finds himself in the same position after compiling a lackluster .606 OPS in 15 games for Chicago.

"I still think that I can bring a really good game to the table and, right now, I'm just waiting for every opportunity I get and try to take advantage and help a really good team like the Cubs win a division and fight for another World Series ring," Gonzalez told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register in early June.

He added: "I know I'm a 12-year veteran player, but I'm still only 33 years old. I still feel strong and good. So, as a baseball player, that's all you can ask for every day."

His numbers declined over his final two years with the Rockies, and now they've fallen off a cliff in his first season away from the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.

If Gonzalez elects for free agency again, he'll likely struggle to generate much interest on the open market.