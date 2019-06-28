'Last Chance U' Star Jason Brown Facing Blackmail, Identity Theft Charges

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Former Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown, who starred on Season 3 of the hit Netflix series Last Chance U, is facing eight felony charges for blackmail and identity theft.



According to Sean Frye of the Parsons Sun, Brown has been charged with four felony counts of blackmail, four felony counts of identity theft and two misdemeanor counts of criminal false communication.

Brown allegedly posed as an attorney for the Cochran Law Firm in California when sending cease-and-desist letters to the Montgomery County Chronicle and Independence Daily Reporter for running stories on a fight between the Independence and Garden City football teams as well as an investigation into Brown's treatment of a German player on his team.

Brown resigned from his position as Independence's head coach in February after freshman player Alexandros Alexiou posted a text exchange between himself and Brown on social media.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg, Brown allegedly texted Alexiou: "410pm on field u German f--k. u have 17 points toward your 25 points ... u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I'm your new Hitler figure out your life."

Brown tweeted the following statement upon resigning:

After following East Mississippi Community College in its first two seasons, Last Chance U documented the 2017 season of the Independence Community College (Independence, Kansas) in Season 3.

Independence went 9-2 in 2017 and beat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in the Midwest Bowl Classic to conclude its season.

The Pirates fell to 2-8 last season, and their tumble will be featured on Season 4 of Last Chance U, which is set to be released July 19. Brown's resignation and the circumstances leading up to it will also be shown on the series.