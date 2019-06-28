Police: Alleged David Ortiz Shooting Mastermind Arrested in Dominican Republic

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Police in the Dominican Republic said Friday they arrested the alleged mastermind behind the June 9 shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Per the Associated Press, Victor Hugo Gomez was taken into custody by Dominican authorities.

Jean Alain Rodriguez Sanchez, the Dominican Republic attorney general, said Gomez orchestrated the attack from the United States. He was already being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force for his ties to a gang known as the Gulf Cartel.

The shooting of Ortiz on June 9 was a case of mistaken identity, according to authorities. Rodriguez Sanchez said the intended target was Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table in a bar as Ortiz, but the suspected gunman was confused by the lighting in the building and the two men wearing similar clothing.

Prior to Gomez's arrest, 11 suspects had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Leo Lopez, Ortiz's media assistant, told ESPN's Enrique Rojas the former MLB slugger had surgery to remove his gallbladder and parts of his intestines and colon. He was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital on June 10 and was moved out of intensive care in good condition June 22.