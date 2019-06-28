Police: Alleged David Ortiz Shooting Mastermind Arrested in Dominican Republic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Police in the Dominican Republic said Friday they arrested the alleged mastermind behind the June 9 shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Per the Associated Press, Victor Hugo Gomez was taken into custody by Dominican authorities.

Jean Alain Rodriguez Sanchez, the Dominican Republic attorney general, said Gomez orchestrated the attack from the United States. He was already being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force for his ties to a gang known as the Gulf Cartel. 

The shooting of Ortiz on June 9 was a case of mistaken identity, according to authorities. Rodriguez Sanchez said the intended target was Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table in a bar as Ortiz, but the suspected gunman was confused by the lighting in the building and the two men wearing similar clothing. 

Prior to Gomez's arrest, 11 suspects had been arrested in connection to the shooting. 

Leo Lopez, Ortiz's media assistant, told ESPN's Enrique Rojas the former MLB slugger had surgery to remove his gallbladder and parts of his intestines and colon. He was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital on June 10 and was moved out of intensive care in good condition June 22. 

Related

    Opponents Hate Walker Buehler

    🗣Yelled ‘sit the f--k down’ to batter 🔥 Kershaw: He has ‘best stuff in the game’ 🤩 LA’s flamethrower already a star

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Opponents Hate Walker Buehler

    🗣Yelled ‘sit the f--k down’ to batter 🔥 Kershaw: He has ‘best stuff in the game’ 🤩 LA’s flamethrower already a star

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Midseason Report Cards 🔡

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Midseason Report Cards 🔡

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Trout: MLB Asks About HR Derby 'Every Year'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trout: MLB Asks About HR Derby 'Every Year'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Staring at $265M Nightmare with Stanton

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Staring at $265M Nightmare with Stanton

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report