Kings Rumors: Harrison Barnes Nearing 4-Year, $88M Contract with SAC

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 7: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings attempts a free-throw shot against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings are working on a deal that would be in the range of $88 million over four years, according to KHTK Sports 1140's Carmichael Dave and the New York TimesMarc Stein.

Barnes declined a $25.1 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign earlier this month.

       

