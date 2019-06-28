Kings Rumors: Harrison Barnes Nearing 4-Year, $88M Contract with SAC

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings are working on a deal that would be in the range of $88 million over four years, according to KHTK Sports 1140's Carmichael Dave and the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Barnes declined a $25.1 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign earlier this month.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

