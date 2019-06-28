Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Info for Friday Bracket

Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Info for Friday BracketJune 28, 2019
It's holders vs. hosts at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday when the USA take on France in the quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
The U.S. women's national team beat Spain 2-1 in the last 16 after finishing top of Group F. Les Bleues topped Group A before overcoming Brazil 2-1 after extra time.
The winner of their meeting will face England in the semi-finals following the Lionesses' 3-0 win over Norway on Thursday.
Date: Friday, June 28
Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET
TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC One (UK)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer
The United States have already scored 20 goals at this year's tournament. They are bidding to defend their crown from 2015 and win the World Cup for the fourth time in their history.
Their scoring tally was bolstered by a rampant 13-0 win over Thailand in their opening match, but even setting aside that freakish result, they're still the most potent attacking force at the tournament.
They have a penchant for scoring early, too:
B/R Football @brfootball
The USWNT are ready for their biggest game yet 💪 (➡️ @POWERADE) https://t.co/1j1maZLjmw
France's main goalscoring threat has come from centre-back Wendie Renard, who has three goals, though Amandine Henry, Valerie Gauvin and Eugenie Le Sommer have each found the net twice.
Les Bleues will be hoping to draw on recent history against the USA:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Advantage: Les Bleues? 🧐 The @USWNT is winless in their last 3 meetings vs France, including January's friendly loss in Paris. 🇫🇷🇺🇸 https://t.co/OzAXLo1qQC
Despite winning all four of their matches at the World Cup, the hosts haven't been overly convincing since they comfortably beat South Korea 4-0 in their opener.
They needed penalties to get past both Norway and Nigeria in the group stage, while football writer Jeremy Smith has reservations about them following their win over Brazil:
Jeremy Smith @jeremysmith98
FT France 2-1 Brazil aet Well that was tense! Les Bleues deserved the win. Diani and Henry superb, Majri good, amazing Mbock block. But on these showings not sure enough France players have what it takes to go all the way.
The USA weren't at their best against Spain, but they're a side that often perform well when it matters, particularly at the World Cup.
They've never finished lower than third place in seven previous World Cup appearances, and it would be a shock if they did not at least reach the semi-finals this time around given how strong they've been.
While they should have the edge here, France are their biggest test so far, and it should make for a thrilling spectacle.
