Tite Criticises 'Absurd' Pitch After Brazil Beat Paraguay on Penalties

Brazil manager Tite said it was "absurd" his side had to play on such a poor pitch at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre on Thursday after the hosts edged past Paraguay on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America.

History looked as though it could be set to repeat itself when Paraguay's 10 men held out for a penalty shootout, having knocked the Selecao out the Copa America at the quarter-final stage on spot-kicks in both 2011 and 2015.

Gustavo Gomez saw his opening penalty of the shootout saved by Alisson, but the tension ratcheted up inside the Arena do Gremio when Roberto Firmino sprayed Brazil's fourth effort wide to level proceedings.

The Liverpool striker was reprieved when Derlis Gonzalez went wide also from the next penalty, and Gabriel Jesus—who had missed some big chances in normal time—slotted home to seal Brazil's victory:

Relief was the overwhelming emotion as Brazil booked their spot in the semi-finals, where they will face either Argentina or Venezuela at the Estadio Mineirao.

But Tite was also left fuming at the state of the pitch, which he felt restricted his side's ability to play to their best, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal: "It is absurd, at a high level, to have a field so difficult to play. The guy has to take three touches to play. It's absurd."

It did not restrict Brazil from having chances to win the game in normal time, however.

Jesus was guilty of not taking his opportunities, but so were Firmino, Arthur and Philippe Coutinho.

Brazil would have expected Paraguay to set up defensively, and they did just that, but only Everton consistently caused problems with his direct approach:

Just before the hour mark, Brazil looked to have earned the ideal opportunity to break the deadlock when they were awarded a penalty.

Fabian Balbuena was adjudged to have fouled Firmino in the box, but after consultation with the VAR, the decision was changed to a free-kick just outside the area and the West Ham United defender was issued a red card.

Brazil would likely have preferred the original decision:

Paraguay were resolute in keeping out the hosts, and their goalkeeper, Gatito Fernandez, made some crucial saves.

But Brazil eventually got over the line, and their dream of winning their home Copa America is still alive.