Argentina 'Think We're Good' Ahead of Venezuela Match, Says Lionel Scaloni

Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his side are feeling confident ahead of their Copa America quarter-final showdown with Venezuela on Friday after they beat Qatar in their last match.

La Albiceleste finished the group stage with a 2-0 win over the Asian champions, who were invited to participate in the tournament alongside Japan.

"We think we're good because we came from a win that gave us a significant emotional boost," Scaloni said ahead of the quarter-final, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic. "It's going to be a difficult game, but we are confident."

Scaloni also noted the pressure his side are under following their victory over Qatar:

"Sometimes, these guys go out to play a soccer game and they seem to go out and play a war. With the pressure on them sometimes it is difficult to play.

"The message should be that while playing in the Copa America we are all on the same side."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Argentina started the tournament poorly as they lost 2-0 to Colombia before being held to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay.

The win over Qatar secured them a place in the last eight, with Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero each getting on the scoresheet.

Argentinian football expert Roy Nemer was pleased with the attacking duo, but he remains concerned about La Albiceleste's defensive capabilities:

Venezuela did not score in their first two matches, which were 0-0 draws with Peru and Brazil, but they beat Bolivia 3-1 in their last outing.

Salomon Rondon's physicality and superb hold-up play can cause Argentina a lot of problems, while Darwin Machis is up and running after he netted twice against Bolivia.

Football journalist Simon Edwards believes Venezuela are in better shape than Argentina heading into the match:

If Scaloni's side are feeling confident after their win over Qatar, it would not come as a surprise if their self-belief turned out to be quite fragile—an early setback could be devastating.

Venezuela will be a significant test for Argentina, one they could easily fail if they don't improve on their previous showings.