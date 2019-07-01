NBA 2K20: Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade Covers, Release Date, Trailer and Details

2K

Two of the greatest talents in NBA history have landed on the NBA 2K20 covers.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis—a six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA first team member and 2012 Olympic gold medalist—will be featured on the Standard and Deluxe editions.

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade—a 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist who retired in April following a stellar 16-year career—is the face of the Legend edition.

NBA 2K20 will become available on Friday, Sept. 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will be available for Google Stadia following its launch in November.

Both players made comments about their cover inclusions.

"I'm honored to be back representing NBA 2K," Davis said in a press release. The Lakers big man was featured on the NBA 2K16 cover alongside other superstars. "Being picked as the face of NBA 2K20 means the world to me, and I'm excited for the fans to experience the best sports simulation in the world this fall."

Wade added: "I've been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest-level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud.

"My family and I love NBA 2K, and I'm truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years."

The Standard, Deluxe and Legend Editions will all be available in digital formats. Fans can also purchase the Standard Edition in a physical format.

Fans who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Virtual Currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, five MyCAREER Skill Boosts, MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week) and five Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season). The Standard Edition is available for $59.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, available for $79.99, has the following pre-order features: 35,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week), 10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season) and one Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card.

Finally, the $99.99 Legend Edition provides pre-order purchasers with 100,000 Virtual Currency, 50,000 MyTEAM Points, 20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, MyPLAYER Apparel Collection, MyPLAYER Shoe Collection, 20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week), 20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season), five MyTEAM Theme Packs (one per theme release across the next five releases) and two Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.

The NBA 2K series began 20 seasons ago when the original edition was released for the Dreamcast on Nov. 10, 1999. Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson was the cover athlete for that edition and for the next four NBA 2K series games.