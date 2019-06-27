Women's World Cup 2019 Bracket: Quarterfinals TV Schedule and Predictions

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates her winning goal on a penalty kick with Alex Morgan (#13) during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The United States and France will attempt to book a spot in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday.

The world champions meet the tournament hosts in a mouthwatering clash at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.

Saturday sees the remaining quarter-final games, with Italy set to play the Netherlands and Germany facing Sweden.

England qualified for the last four after comprehensively defeating Norway 3-0 on Friday.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Here's the forthcoming TV schedule with score predictions for each game:

                                         

Saturday

France vs. USA: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET—Fox (U.S.)/BBC (UK), 1-2

Sunday

Italy vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. local, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET—Fox (U.S.)/BBC (UK), 2-3

Germany vs. Sweden: 6:30 p.m. local, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET—Fox (U.S.)/BBC (UK), 3-1

Fox will provide a live stream for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer.

                          

France vs. U.S.

France's players pose ahead of the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between France and Brazil, on June 23, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France. (LtoR, from upper row) France's defender Amel Majri, Fra
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The holders face the biggest threat to their title so far as they travel to the French capital, with a partisan crown expected to be in attendance.

The Americans scored 18 goals in group qualification without conceding, but France will offer a different level of opponent.

Les Bleues also maintained a 100 per cent record as they won their group, and only Norway could score against them across their three games.

American fans will hope their side have not peaked too early. A sub-par performance in the French capital could see the champions exit prematurely.

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Alex Morgan of USA looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

With Europe experiencing extreme temperatures, former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo said her ex-team-mates will deal with the conditions due to their training regime.

Writing a column for BBC Sport, Solo gave her opinion ahead of the match.

"We're in the middle of a heatwave here and that will be a factor on Friday but crucially it will not be different for either team - they'll be evenly matched."

"Perhaps the 40-degree temperatures will mean it won't be a running game quite as much, but luckily for the good of this tie, both teams have pretty strong depth among their substitutes and they have been really focused on their fitness."

"For example, I know the USA train at high altitude and they train in hot cities, so this intense weather isn't new for any of these professional players. They've prepared for this. Both sides should be ready for the temperatures."

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Players of USA celebrate the victory after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Solo added she believes both teams have defensive challenges, providing an unpredictable edge to the encounter.

A game of this magnitude is almost too tight to call. The USA have incredible experience in the knockouts of major competitions, but the French crave victory in the biggest tournament on home soil.

However, a tight contest is to be expected, and France will run the world champions close in a pulsating quarter-final.

                           

Prediction: USA win 2-1

Related

    Why Neymar-to-Barca Is Serious

    👀 B/R understands Ney expects deal 🤝 Messi wants Neymar back ✈ Ney’s family are waiting to move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Neymar-to-Barca Is Serious

    👀 B/R understands Ney expects deal 🤝 Messi wants Neymar back ✈ Ney’s family are waiting to move

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlight: England Rocket for 3-0 ☄

    Lucy Bronze’s unstoppable hit has Lionesses heading into semifinals 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: England Rocket for 3-0 ☄

    Lucy Bronze’s unstoppable hit has Lionesses heading into semifinals 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Barca VP: Neymar Wants Return

    'What seems true is that he wants to come to Barca'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca VP: Neymar Wants Return

    'What seems true is that he wants to come to Barca'

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlight: Ellen White Makes History 🎥

    England lead 2-0 and White is Lionesses' leading World Cup scorer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Ellen White Makes History 🎥

    England lead 2-0 and White is Lionesses' leading World Cup scorer

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter