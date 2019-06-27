Women's World Cup 2019 Bracket: Quarterfinals TV Schedule and Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The United States and France will attempt to book a spot in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday.

The world champions meet the tournament hosts in a mouthwatering clash at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.

Saturday sees the remaining quarter-final games, with Italy set to play the Netherlands and Germany facing Sweden.

England qualified for the last four after comprehensively defeating Norway 3-0 on Friday.

Here's the forthcoming TV schedule with score predictions for each game:

Saturday

France vs. USA: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET—Fox (U.S.)/BBC (UK), 1-2

Sunday

Italy vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. local, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET—Fox (U.S.)/BBC (UK), 2-3

Germany vs. Sweden: 6:30 p.m. local, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET—Fox (U.S.)/BBC (UK), 3-1

Fox will provide a live stream for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer.

France vs. U.S.



FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The holders face the biggest threat to their title so far as they travel to the French capital, with a partisan crown expected to be in attendance.

The Americans scored 18 goals in group qualification without conceding, but France will offer a different level of opponent.

Les Bleues also maintained a 100 per cent record as they won their group, and only Norway could score against them across their three games.

American fans will hope their side have not peaked too early. A sub-par performance in the French capital could see the champions exit prematurely.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

With Europe experiencing extreme temperatures, former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo said her ex-team-mates will deal with the conditions due to their training regime.

Writing a column for BBC Sport, Solo gave her opinion ahead of the match.

"We're in the middle of a heatwave here and that will be a factor on Friday but crucially it will not be different for either team - they'll be evenly matched."

"Perhaps the 40-degree temperatures will mean it won't be a running game quite as much, but luckily for the good of this tie, both teams have pretty strong depth among their substitutes and they have been really focused on their fitness."

"For example, I know the USA train at high altitude and they train in hot cities, so this intense weather isn't new for any of these professional players. They've prepared for this. Both sides should be ready for the temperatures."

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Solo added she believes both teams have defensive challenges, providing an unpredictable edge to the encounter.

A game of this magnitude is almost too tight to call. The USA have incredible experience in the knockouts of major competitions, but the French crave victory in the biggest tournament on home soil.

However, a tight contest is to be expected, and France will run the world champions close in a pulsating quarter-final.

Prediction: USA win 2-1