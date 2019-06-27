England Advance to 2019 Women's World Cup Semi-Finals with Win vs. Norway

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

England beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Midfielder Jill Scott got Phil Neville's side off to the perfect start by side-footing the Lionesses in front from Lucy Bronze's cut-back inside three minutes.

England doubled their lead five minutes before half-time. Again the danger came down the right flank, with Nikita Parris setting up Ellen White to sweep home from close range.

The Lionesses wrapped up a comfortable win with their third goal just before the hour mark. Beth Mead cut a free-kick back to Bronze, who fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth.

England made just one change to their team, with Demi Stokes coming in for Alex Greenwood, while Norway stuck with the same starting XI that beat Australia in the last 16:

The Lionesses took the lead in the opening minutes after Bronze raced past Ingrid Engen down the right flank and cut the ball back inside the penalty area. White swung at the ball and missed, but it travelled through to Scott, who wrote her name into the history books:

England's best play throughout the half came down their right side, with Bronze and Parris causing Norway all sorts of problems.

Parris fired an effort wide when well placed after 20 minutes and then set up White, who saw her effort smash against the woodwork and fly away to safety (UK only):

The second goal arrived before half-time and again came from good work out wide. Bronze and Parris combined to tee up White, who tucked home from close range:

Norway had a chance to pull one back at the start of the second half due to some poor defending by the Lionesses. However, Steph Houghton was just able to nick the ball off Caroline Graham Hansen when the latter looked certain to score.

England sealed the win just before the hour mark. Mead cut a free-kick back to Bronze just outside the penalty area, and the latter smashed a superb shot into the roof of the net:

The Lionesses became a little sloppy after the third goal and could have conceded. Houghton was forced to clear off her own line, while goalkeeper Karen Bardsley made smart saves from Lisa-Marie Utland and Isabell Herlovsen to preserve her clean sheet.

England wasted a chance to extend their advantage in the final 10 minutes after being awarded a penalty for a push on Houghton. However, Parris saw her spot-kick saved by a diving Hjelmseth.

It was a dominant performance by the Lionesses, who made it five wins from five at the tournament and are now just a game away from a first ever appearance at a World Cup final.

What's Next?

England progress to the semi-finals and will play the winner of Friday's quarter-final clash between hosts France and holders USA.