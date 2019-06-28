Women's World Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Quarterfinals Bracket

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Hosts France take on holders United States in an eye-catching quarter-final tie at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

The winner of the match will go on to face England, who beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday, for a place in the World Cup final.

Saturday sees more quarter-final action in France. Italy take on the Netherlands before Germany face Sweden. The winners of both games will face each other in the second semi-final.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

In the United Kingdom viewers can live-stream the fixtures by using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website. In the United States, live coverage is available via Fox Sports Go.

Preview

There is no doubt that the tie of the round is in Paris, where France and the United States, two teams still with perfect records at the tournament, meet in an eagerly anticipated clash.

The hosts topped Group A with wins over Norway, Nigeria and South Korea and followed that up by knocking out Brazil thanks to an extra-time winner from captain Amandine Henry.

The skipper has said her team will go on the attack against the U.S.:

The holders romped through their group, smashing Thailand 13-0, putting three past Chile and finishing off with a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Yet they found it much tougher going against Spain in the last 16. Jill Ellis' side were far from their best and needed two Megan Rapinoe penalties to progress.

The 33-year-old has offered her thoughts on the fixture:

Neither team particularly impressed in the last 16 and will know they must improve if they are to make it through to the final four.

France are eyeing their first World Cup and will enjoy plenty of support on home turf, while the United States are aiming to win the tournament for a record fourth time.

Meanwhile, Italy and the Netherlands are both hoping to make it to the semi-finals for the first time.

Le Azzurre are seen as the tournament's dark horses and topped a tough group containing Brazil and Australia, while the Netherlands are the European champions and have won all four of their games in France.

The game should contain plenty of attacking talent. Italy strikers Aurora Galli and Cristiana Girelli both have three goals, while Juventus star Barbara Bonansea has two.

Valentina Giacinti is also in good form for the national side:

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will look to 2017 FIFA World Player of the Year Lieke Martens for attacking inspiration.

The Barcelona forward scored both of her side's goals in their last-16 win over Japan, opening the scoring in some style (U.S. only):

The last quarter-final is another all-European affair between Germany and Sweden. Germany topped Group B with three wins and then crushed Nigeria 3-0 in the round of 16.

The two-time World Cup winners will be favourites to progress against a Swedish team that finished second behind the United States in Group F and narrowly beat Canada 1-0 in the last 16.