Women's World Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Quarterfinals Bracket

Women's World Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Quarterfinals BracketJune 28, 2019
Hosts France take on holders United States in an eye-catching quarter-final tie at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Parc des Princes on Friday.
The winner of the match will go on to face England, who beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday, for a place in the World Cup final.
Saturday sees more quarter-final action in France. Italy take on the Netherlands before Germany face Sweden. The winners of both games will face each other in the second semi-final.
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)
Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
Germany vs. Sweden, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
In the United Kingdom viewers can live-stream the fixtures by using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website. In the United States, live coverage is available via Fox Sports Go.
Preview
There is no doubt that the tie of the round is in Paris, where France and the United States, two teams still with perfect records at the tournament, meet in an eagerly anticipated clash.
The hosts topped Group A with wins over Norway, Nigeria and South Korea and followed that up by knocking out Brazil thanks to an extra-time winner from captain Amandine Henry.
The skipper has said her team will go on the attack against the U.S.:
Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf
France captain Amandine Henry ahead of World Cup quarterfinal vs #uswnt: “We’re going to try to take the game to the opposition tomorrow night. We are aware of their strengths but they also have shortcomings and we’re going to try to make the most of them.”
The holders romped through their group, smashing Thailand 13-0, putting three past Chile and finishing off with a 2-0 win over Sweden.
Yet they found it much tougher going against Spain in the last 16. Jill Ellis' side were far from their best and needed two Megan Rapinoe penalties to progress.
The 33-year-old has offered her thoughts on the fixture:
Tom Garry @TomJGarry
"This is the game everyone had circled. "It's incredible for the women's game. You have two heavy-hitters meeting. I hope it's wild and crazy." Safe to say, Friday's quarter-final between hosts #FRA and holders #USA has Megan Rapinoe excited #fifawwc https://t.co/CtBtHaqUCH
Neither team particularly impressed in the last 16 and will know they must improve if they are to make it through to the final four.
France are eyeing their first World Cup and will enjoy plenty of support on home turf, while the United States are aiming to win the tournament for a record fourth time.
Meanwhile, Italy and the Netherlands are both hoping to make it to the semi-finals for the first time.
Le Azzurre are seen as the tournament's dark horses and topped a tough group containing Brazil and Australia, while the Netherlands are the European champions and have won all four of their games in France.
The game should contain plenty of attacking talent. Italy strikers Aurora Galli and Cristiana Girelli both have three goals, while Juventus star Barbara Bonansea has two.
Valentina Giacinti is also in good form for the national side:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
5⃣ goals in her last 8⃣ appearances for Italy. Valentina Giacinti: 🔥 Live: https://t.co/OHOTIm9ucJ #FIFAWWC #ITA #CHN https://t.co/UZ52vBWm5A
Meanwhile, the Netherlands will look to 2017 FIFA World Player of the Year Lieke Martens for attacking inspiration.
The Barcelona forward scored both of her side's goals in their last-16 win over Japan, opening the scoring in some style (U.S. only):
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
WHAT. A. GOAL! 🔥🔥 Lieke Martens' backheel flick nutmegs a defender on the way in for the 1-0 lead. #FIFAWWC https://t.co/ODGAxrvzAj
The last quarter-final is another all-European affair between Germany and Sweden. Germany topped Group B with three wins and then crushed Nigeria 3-0 in the round of 16.
The two-time World Cup winners will be favourites to progress against a Swedish team that finished second behind the United States in Group F and narrowly beat Canada 1-0 in the last 16.
