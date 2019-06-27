TMZ Leaks Video, Photos of LeBron, Klay, AD, Dame and Draymond at Space Jam 2

Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James was joined by several of his fellow NBA superstars on the set of Space Jam 2.

TMZ Sports obtained a video and pictures from production of the sequel with James' new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard among the other players on the floor.

The Dubs' Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, was also in attendance on crutches ahead of his potential foray into free agency Sunday.

James, who's playing the starring role and serving as a producer for the movie, announced Monday that shooting for the film had begun:

Space Jam was released in November 1996 and saw Michael Jordan lead the Tune Squad past the Monstars, a group of aliens who'd stolen the talent of other NBA players, with help from Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and numerous other members of the Looney Tunes.

The film featured roles for countless NBA players as well as Hollywood stars such as Bill Murray and Danny DeVito, who voiced Mr. Swackhammer, the leader of the Monstars from Moron Mountain.

The film proved hugely popular, bringing in $230 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Rumors about a sequel have circulated for years, but there's always risk associated with trying to live up to the standards of a beloved classic.

James, the NBA's gold standard pretty much from the moment MJ retired for the final time in 2003, was the only logical choice to fill the massive shoes.

Now the question is whether Jordan will make an appearance, perhaps filling the role of Murray in the original movie by helping James' squad pull out a late victory.

"We'll see," Maverick Carter, LeBron's business partner, told Marisa Guthrie of The Hollywood Reporter in September. "Hopefully there will be a role for Michael if he wants it. But Michael Jordan is Michael F--kin' Jordan. It doesn't matter [if James] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do."

Although there haven't been any MJ sightings so far, it's still early in the production process, and no major details about the movie's plot have been released.