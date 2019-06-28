Italy vs. Netherlands: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Italy take on the Netherlands at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the competition at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France.

Le Azzurre have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament after topping Group C ahead of Brazil and Australia and then beating China in the last 16.

The Netherlands are the current European champions and won all three games to top Group E. However, they needed a 90th-minute penalty to see off Japan in the last round.

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 3 p.m. local, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Italy 12-5, Draw 11-5, Netherlands 6-5

Match Preview

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Italy are competing at the World Cup for the first time in 20 years but have never made it to the semi-finals of the tournament before.

Milena Bertolini's side are defensively strong and have conceded only two goals in four games, while in attack their energy and creativity has seen them net nine times.

Striker Cristiana Girelli has three goals, but there will be concern over her fitness after she was replaced after 39 minutes of their win over China.

Aurora Galli took her place and scored Italy's second goal in the win to maintain the fine form she has shown at the tournament:

Italy also have Juventus striker Barbara Bonansea and the in-form Valentina Giacinti available, and they may relish taking on a Dutch defence that has looked vulnerable at the World Cup:

Yet the Netherlands possess a strong record against Italy and have won each of the last five meetings between the two nations.

Barcelona forward Lieke Martens will pose a threat and has already lit up the tournament with her goal against Japan (U.S. only):

That victory propelled the team into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, and manager Sarina Wiegman says her team want to "continue writing history," per BBC Sport.

Yet the Dutch have only managed one clean sheet in four games, and their defence was carved open by Japan in their last game, as noted by Simon Gleave at Gracenote Sports:

Italy have the attacking talent to cause the Dutch problems at the back, but Wiegman's team will not lack for confidence after four wins on the trot, which should make for an entertaining quarter-final clash.