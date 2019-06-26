Benfica Reveal €126 Million Bid for Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Benfica Reveal €126 Million Bid for Joao Felix from Atletico MadridJune 26, 2019
Benfica have revealed it has received a bid worth €126 million for forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Eagles released a statement on Wednesday (h/t Marca's Conor Clancy) detailing how the offer is under consideration.
Atleti are said to have offered €6 million more than the 19-year-old's release clause, but the bid involves deferred payments.
While the Portuguese club's statement indicated no final decision has been made, some, including Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, think the deal has already been finalised:
Fabrizio Romano
Official and confirmed: Joao Felix is new Atlético Madrid player, here we go! €126M to Benfica, deal done 🔴⚪️
If Atletico have wrapped up the signing of Felix, or are at least close to doing so, it will represent quite a coup for last season's runner-up in La Liga. Winning the race for one of the most highly regarded young talents in Europe would also mean having beaten Manchester City and Manchester United to his signature.
The Premier League rivals have both shown interest in Felix this summer, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror. He noted how the Citizens were ready to let the Portugal international, who can operate on either flank or as a No. 10, return to Benfica on loan for the upcoming campaign.
Moving to Atletico would raise important questions for Felix's immediate development—specifically about whether the precocious attacker would thrive under Diego Simeone, a manager noted for more for defensive caution than free-flowing football.
Sid Lowe of The Guardian recently told ESPN FC (h/t Lewis Winter of the Express) how Felix and Simeone might not be a fit: "I think you can look over the Diego Simeone period and I think you can look at a total of 10, maybe 12, players who you can fit in as either wingers, attacking wingers or strikers. I think you would say that the only one who was an unqualified success is Antoine Griezmann."
Lowe's mention of Griezmann is telling because Simeone knows he needs to replace the France international's pace, movement and goals. Griezmann will leave the Spanish capital and continues to be linked with Barcelona.
B/R Football
Barcelona will complete the signing of Antoine Griezmann for €120m when his release clause comes into effect on July 1
Atleti got a lot out of Griezmann, but he had already established himself with Real Sociedad before moving to the club in 2014. Felix is coming off a single breakout season and is still a teenager, meaning it's an expensive gamble to make him the fourth-most expensive signing in history.
Many may balk at the inflated state of the market when a player of so little experience can command a nine-figure fee. However, many others believe Felix is worth the price:
Metro Sport
"€120 million for a teenager, don't know what all the fuss is ab-" Ah, yeah... Joao Felix might be quite good. Fair play.
Zach Lowy
Jõao Félix is the best talent to emerge from the Seixal since Bernardo Silva, and unlike Bernardo, who Jorge Jesus saw as an LB and who barely played for the first team, Félix is fully integrated as a starter and proven in the league and in Europa. Atleti are getting a stud here.
Scouted Football
João Félix (19) in his debut Primeira Liga season: • 26 appearances • 15 goals • 7 assists Involved in a goal every 79 minutes.
Atletico are taking a risk, but if Felix realises his potential, he could become the kind of talented talisman who would help the club bridge the gap to Barca and Real Madrid, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.
