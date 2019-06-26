WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 26

1 of 4

The Breakout Tournament for a shot at any NXT title of the winner's choosing began this week as Joaquin Wilde squared off with Angel Garza. Personality profiles introduced the competitors to the audience. Their in-ring work did the rest of the talking for them.

Early standoffs were met with applause, as was Garza's trademark spot in which he ripped his pants off and tossed them at his opponent.

From there, the action picked up.

Wilde downed Garza at ringside with a big dive. Garza recovered and answered with an impressive Spanish Fly from the top rope that only scored a two count. Wilde tried a last-gasp rollup, ate a big kick to the face and Garza finished him with an underhook jawbreaker for the win.

Result

Garza defeated Wilde

Grade

B

Analysis

Garza and Wilde impressed in their first opportunity to make an impression on the NXT audience.

The athleticism, frenetic pace and action packed into the few minutes they had to tell their story and showcase their skills was more than impressive.

Wilde felt like the sure-thing to win but Garza picking up the victory can hardly be categorized an upset given his international recognition.

While the top of the NXT roster may seem jam-packed now, there will be a time when call-ups open up spots and both of these competitors will be there to fill them.