Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Round-by-Round Bracket Dates, Live Stream Info

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

England are on course for a potential semi-final against either defending champions the United States or hosts France at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses must first beat Norway in the last eight, with the quarter-final bracket beginning in Le Havre on Thursday evening. France against the U.S. at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday is the marquee tie of the round.

Fixtures in the last eight end with Italy against the Netherlands and Germany meeting Sweden on Saturday. A possible semi-final tie between Vivianne Miedema's Netherlands and a Germany squad perhaps the most talented at the tournament is on the cards.

Quarter-Final Bracket

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. local time, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden: 6:30 p.m. local time, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Semi-Final Bracket

Tuesday, July 2

Norway/England vs. France/United States: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 3

Italy/Netherlands vs. Germany/Sweden: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST. 3 p.m. ET

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 6

Loser of semi-final one vs. Loser of semi-final two: 5 p.m. local time, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

Final

Sunday, July 7

Winner of semi-final one vs. Winner of semi-final two: 5 p.m. local time, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

Live-Stream Links: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

England vs. U.S., Netherlands vs. Germany Likely Last 4 Bracket

England and the U.S. have too many goals in attack not to overcome difficult challenges from Norway and France in the last eight. The hosts haven't quite put it all together so far but have still found ways to win.

France's biggest problem has been involving Eugenie Le Sommer. The 30-year-old is an intelligent striker who can operate with her back to goal and still has the pace to spin in behind, but she's slowed after a fast start to the tournament:

Le Sommer will struggle to get on track against a U.S. defence led by the uncompromising Kelley O'Hara. Staying solid defensively will leave strikers Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe to seal a place in the semi-final for the holders.

The Lionesses won't be intimidated by facing the champions, provided Ellen White and Nikita Parris overwhelm Norway's defence. White has netted four goals already as she's benefited from stellar support in attacking areas:

Norway are a talented side, but England's efficiency in the final third will be too much to overcome. The Lionesses' pace up front and strength in midfield would provide a stern test for the U.S.

The Netherlands meeting Germany would pit the two best footballing sides left in the competition against each other. Miedema is the most talented player at the tournament, but the Arsenal star is in danger of being upstaged by Lieke Martens, who bagged a brace to see off Japan in the Round of 16:

As good as Martens and Miedema are, Germany aren't short of a few special players. In particular, Sara Dabritz has been exerting her influence from midfield:

Dabritz is good enough to drag Germany past Sweden and into the last four, but her job will be a lot easier if Dzsenifer Marozsan is fully fit for the rest of the bracket.

The classy No. 10 has been out with a broken toe but was back on the bench for the 3-0 win over Nigeria in the last 16. Marozsan's flair, vision and drive will add another artful creator to a team looking unstoppable going forward.