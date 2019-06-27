Venezuela vs. Argentina: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Venezuela vs. Argentina: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa AmericaJune 27, 2019
Argentina have a lot to prove in their 2019 Copa America quarter-final tie against Venezuela on Friday. La Albiceleste only qualified for the last eight after an uninspiring group stage that yielded just four points.
While stars such as Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria have struggled to click, Venezuela have defied expectations. A well-organised team led by powerhouse Salomon Rondon surprised more than a few by taking five points in Group A, including earning a 0-0 draw against hosts Brazil.
Date: Friday, June 28
Time: 4 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET
TV Info: Premier Sports
Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN+
Odds
- Venezuela: 63-10
- Argentina: 11-18
- Draw: 3-1
Odds per Oddschecker.
It's a familiar story for Argentina, one about finding ways to get more from Messi. He scored just once during the group stage but remains his nation's only credible hope of winning the tournament.
SPORTbible @sportbible
Happy birthday Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer of all time! Just look at 2012 — 91 goals 🐐 https://t.co/hnYQAkIhEr
Surrounding him with the right players is key, as is providing some continuity. The Guardian's Martin Laurence noted how "manager Lionel Scaloni started 16 players across Argentina’s three group games and still doesn’t seem to know his strongest team."
Giving time for a Messi and Sergio Aguero partnership to mature would help. It would also make a difference if the midfield provided more quality on the ball.
Quality shouldn't be in short supply thanks to Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes and Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso. Both impressed during the 2-0 win over Qatar that put La Albiceleste into the quarter-finals.
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
The midfield looked kind of more balanced. I think, it's difficult to tell what is or isn't balanced with this squad. Paredes is coming into his own for Argentina and good thing too. Lo Celso started off strong but slowly faded as the game went along. De Paul is a stud. Period.
Venezuela won't be wowed by the star power of the opposition. Not when they have recent experience of getting the better of Messi and Co., including a 3-1 win back in March, per ESPN FC's Tim Vickery: "The story of that match was Argentina's inability to defend -- either against the power of centre-forward Salomon Rondon or against the pace of wingers John Murillo and Darwin Machis, with Josef Martinez in reserve."
Rondon is again proving a handful for Copa defences. His strength, aggression in the air and ability to spin in behind will test an Argentina defence far from convincing through three matches.
Expect another close game and ultimately unconvincing performance from La Alabiceleste, with Messi doing enough to see them through.
