Women's World Cup 2019: Tournament Results, Picks for Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After an exciting round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the quarter-final lineup is set, with the first games starting on Thursday.

England will take on Norway first up, before an enormous clash between the United States and hosts France on Friday.

On Saturday, Italy face the Netherlands before Germany play Sweden.

Here are the results from the round of 16:

Germany 3-0 Nigeria

Norway 1-1 Australia (Norway won 4-1 on penalties)

England 3-0 Cameroon

France 2-1 Brazil a.e.t.

Spain 1-2 USA

Sweden 1-0 Canada

Italy 2-0 China PR

Netherlands 2-1 Japan

Full results for the tournament can be found on FIFA.com.

And the quarter-final schedule, including picks:

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England: 9 p.m. local time (8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET). Pick: Norway

Friday, June 28

France vs. USA: 9 p.m. local time (8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET). Pick: USA

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. local time (2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET). Pick: Netherlands

Germany vs. Sweden: 6:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET). Pick: Germany

The pick of the quarter-finals is France's clash with the United States, who are the reigning champions from 2015.

Team USA's Megan Rapinoe is eagerly anticipating their showdown:

The Americans delivered a statement in the group stage as they scored 18 unanswered goals, before beating Spain 2-1 in the last 16.

France also took a maximum nine points from their group, with centre-back Wendie Renard netting three times, before they edged out Brazil over 120 minutes in the first knockout round.

Bleacher Report's Rich Laverty has not been overly impressed with the hosts since they opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over South Korea, though:

Any side hoping to stop the United States at this year's tournament will need to be at their best—any less and Jill Ellis' side will continue to march on.

Despite winning all four of their matches in France, England will need to improve if they're to get past Norway.

Ellen White has been clinical in attack for the Lionesses with four goals, but Phil Neville's side frequently looked vulnerable at the back even as they beat Cameroon 3-0 in the last round:

Norway, who have won 12 of their 18 meetings with England, have found the net seven times in France and should be better able to capitalise on any openings than Cameroon were.

As for Netherlands, they had Lieke Martens to thank for their quarter-final berth after she bagged two goals against Japan, including this remarkable effort:

The Barcelona star is off the mark in France now, while all-time top scorer Vivianne Mediema has two to her name as well.

Italy have several in-form players, too, as Cristiana Girelli, Aurora Galli and Barbara Bonansea have bagged eight goals between them, but they were edged out by Brazil in the toughest test they faced in the group stage.

The Dutch are an even more difficult proposition, so Italy's run could be coming to an end.