Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Inter Milan Interest in Manchester United Striker

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has said it is a "dream" of Inter Milan's to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United this summer, but he added the move will be "difficult" to pull off.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, Pastorello met with Inter representatives on Tuesday, and when questioned about the club's interest, he said: "Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such. But I believe nothing is impossible. Yes, Inter are trying hard. He's [Lukaku] publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens."

Lukaku, 26, has said previously it is his own "dream" to play in Serie A, per Sky Italia's Lords of Football (h/t Goal's James Westwood).

The Belgian became much less influential last season at United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager in December, and his prospects don't look great at Old Trafford now that the Norwegian has been given the job permanently.

Solskjaer preferred Rashford in the No. 9 role in the second half of last term, meaning Lukaku finished the campaign with just 22 Premier League starts.

He returned 12 goals in the English top flight in 2018-19, taking his overall league tally with United to 28 goals in 66 appearances in the two seasons since he joined from Everton for £75 million.

While not the worst return, those are not ideal numbers for United's leading striker, and if Lukaku were to remain in Manchester next season, he would likely continue to play a back-up role to Rashford.

Under Antonio Conte at Inter, though, he would have an opportunity to re-find his best form in a new environment, but there are a number of obstacles standing in the way of him switching to the San Siro.

Most crucially, per Richards, United want to recoup all of the £75 million they paid for him in the first place, but Inter will only go as high as £55 million.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not interested in any swap deals:

Per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano, Inter also need to offload Mauro Icardi before they can sign Lukaku, and there is not much interest in the Argentinian and his £60 million price tag.

Icardi, 26, is a superb goalscorer, but he may have put off potential suitors after effectively going on strike last season when he was stripped of the captaincy.