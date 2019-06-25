WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 25

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Moments after a pre-taped promo from Shane McMahon vowed hell to pay for Roman Reigns after the events of Raw, where The Undertaker returned, WWE champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E hit the ring to kick off the live portion of the show.

Kingston said the last few months have been the best period of his career. He segued into the attack he suffered at the hands of Samoa Joe Monday night and said he would be damned if he lets The Destroyer eat him alive like a shark circling his prey.

Dolph Ziggler interrupted and refused to allow someone else leap-frog him in contention for the WWE title.

He revealed that after talking to WWE management earlier in the show, he will square off with Kingston in a Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls match and if he wins, the title match at Extreme Rules between Kingston and Joe will become a Triple Threat match.

Grade

C+

Analysis

The fire Kingston demonstrated in response to Joe's attack earned this the "+".

Otherwise, this was just another in-ring promo that set up a match later in the show. It is the same, tired trope the company has used to format its shows since the Attitude Era and one its can feel free to retire any day now because it is that type of antiquated booking that is hurting the company, not the efforts of its talent.