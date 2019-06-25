David Silva Reveals Upcoming 10th Season with Manchester City Will Be His Last

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva poses with the Premier League trophy after their 4-1 victory in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. - Manchester City held off a titanic challenge from Liverpool to become the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League on Sunday by coming from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 on Sunday. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

David Silva has said the upcoming 2019-20 season will be his last at Manchester City as he intends to leave the club when his contract expires. 

Silva, 33, joined City from Valencia in 2010 and recently said it would be the "perfect time" to leave the Etihad Stadium after celebrating a decade of service, per the Mirror's David McDonnell:

“No, this is the last one - 10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    David Silva to Leave Man City

    Man City legend confirms 2019/20 season will be his last

    World Football logo
    World Football

    David Silva to Leave Man City

    Man City legend confirms 2019/20 season will be his last

    via mirror

    Report: Buffon Close to Juventus Return

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Buffon Close to Juventus Return

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Everton Sign Andre Gomes for $28M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton Sign Andre Gomes for $28M

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlight: Netherlands Led in Style

    Martens' backheel nutmegged a Japan defender for 1-0

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Netherlands Led in Style

    Martens' backheel nutmegged a Japan defender for 1-0

    bbcmotd
    via Twitter