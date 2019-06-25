David Silva Reveals Upcoming 10th Season with Manchester City Will Be His Last

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

David Silva has said the upcoming 2019-20 season will be his last at Manchester City as he intends to leave the club when his contract expires.

Silva, 33, joined City from Valencia in 2010 and recently said it would be the "perfect time" to leave the Etihad Stadium after celebrating a decade of service, per the Mirror's David McDonnell:

“No, this is the last one - 10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.