Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Quarter-Final Fixtures

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final lineup was completed on Tuesday after the Netherlands and Italy beat respective round-of-16 opponents Japan and China to advance.

European rivals the Netherlands and Italy will meet in the last eight, while defending champions the United States will be tested against Group A winners and tournament hosts France.

England will have to defeat Norway in the first quarter-final on Thursday if they're to maintain their dream of a maiden World Cup.

Germany and Sweden close the round when they collide in Rennes on Saturday in a repeat of the 2003 final.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Quarter-Final Schedule

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)



Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC red button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Fox will provide a live stream for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

Les Bleues Attempt to Halt Team USA

The United States made a dominant charge through the group stage and were arguably the most impressive team over the course of the first round, albeit a lot of that was down to their 13-0 hammering of Thailand.

France will have home advantage in Paris on Friday, but they've had to grind out results at times and haven't yet secured a statement victory.

There are positives to take from the United States' 2-1 victory to beat Spain in the last 16, too.

Match of the Day noted Jennifer Hermoso's strike against the Stars and Stripes was the first they'd conceded so far at this World Cup:

Not including the 13 goals they put past Thailand, the United States' tally of five goals in their other Group F matches looks closer to average.

France built the bulk of their goal difference in a 4-0 opening win against South Korea, but one-goal wins against Norway and Nigeria—both decided via penalties—were a bit close for comfort.

Sportswriter Jeff Kassouf noted the United States are flying a sole flag for non-European teams in France:

Each of the other three quarter-finals are made up exclusively of European teams and guarantees at least one European nation in the final come July 7.

It's up to U.S. head coach Jill Ellis to ensure it's not an all-European affair, but she has come in for increased criticism.

Journalist Grant Wahl dissected the win over Spain and highlighted poor squad rotation as one area in which Ellis can improve:

The United States boast one of, if not the most deeply resourced squad at this World Cup. France have a host of stars ready to impress, including captain Amandine Henry and active top-scorer Eugenie Le Sommer (76 goals).

It would require a big upset for the titleholders to fall out of the running at this stage, but fellow contenders France look like one of the few teams capable of toppling Ellis' stars.