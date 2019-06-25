Women's World Cup Quarterfinals 2019: Bracket Dates, Teams, Times and More

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

France facing USA is the standout tie of the quarter-final bracket at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. However, there is more to the bracket than the hosts taking on the defending champions at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The round will begin with a free-scoring England team meeting talented Norway on Thursday. It will end on Saturday with Germany, the squad playing arguably the most attractive football in the competition, taking on Sweden.

In between, Italy will face the Netherlands. Both teams can turn on the style and the tie also puts some of the most gifted players in the game together, particularly Netherlands star Vivianna Miedema and prolific Italy striker Valentina Giacinti.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Here's the schedule for the last-eight bracket:

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28

France vs. USA: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands: 3 p.m. local time, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden: 6:30 p.m. local time, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Live-Stream Links: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV.

USA, England, Germany and the Netherlands to Progress

There is simply too much power throughout the U.S. squad for the holders not to book a place in the last four. It won't be easy, though, not against a France side underpinned by brilliant defender Wendie Renard, the artistry of midfielder Amandine Henry and the pace of winger Kadidiatou Diani.

Yet for all their talent, Les Bleues aren't anywhere near as cohesive or consistent as a unit as the U.S. Jill Ellis has crafted an uncompromising team capable of bullying opponents.

Kelley O'Hara is an unforgiving defender, while Lindsey Horan is a true linchpin in the middle of the park. The presence of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe up front ensures defenders are the ones in for a tough time.

Rapinoe was on target twice from the spot during Monday's 2-1 win over Spain in the last 16. Her experience and power can make the difference again in the French capital.

The 33-year-old is already relishing the prospect of facing the hosts on their own soil:

Like the U.S., England are making progress thanks to their pace and power in attacking areas. Nikita Parris and in-form Ellen White will be too much for the Norway defence.

White has already scored four times at this tournament after finding the net during Sunday's 3-0 win over Cameroon. Her instincts in the box are an ideal complement for the pace and varied movement of Parris.

Both strikers are supported by an intelligent midfield led by Steph Houghton, who also got on the scoresheet against Cameroon.

This much quality in forward positions is why the Lionesses will continue their winning run.

Germany's quality is most obvious in midfield, from where Sara Dabritz has been bossing the tournament. The 24-year-old scored from the penalty spot as Germany began the last 16 by thrashing Nigeria 3-0.

Aside from Dabritz, striker Alexandra Popp can also turn a match in her nation's favour at any moment. Popp and Dabritz will be boosted if Dzsenifer Marozsan, who didn't come off the bench against Nigeria, is deemed fit enough to play.

Germany's best player has missed every game so far due to a toe injury, but coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is "very optimistic" Marozsan can feature against Norway, per Agence France-Presse (h/t France24.com).

A Germany attack at full strength, supported by a defence yet to concede at this year's tournament, will be too much to overcome for Sweden.

There won't be much to choose between Italy and the Netherlands. The latter reached the quarter-final stage after Lieke Martens struck a last-minute penalty to beat Japan 2-1 in Rennes.

Martens scored both goals for her country, and her partnership with Miedema can take the Netherlands far.

Miedema's technique and willingness to take shots early will also pose problems for Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. Miedema and Arsenal teammate Danielle van de Donk can control the flow of passing and keep the ball away from the dangerous Giacinti and Juventus winger Barbara Bonansea.



The duo caused China problems, with Giacinti netting the first goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win.

Italy are capable of matching the expansive game the Netherlands play, but the latter possess more pure talent in the forward positions. It will be enough to see the Oranje through.