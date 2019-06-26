Spain vs. France: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

France's defender Moussa Niakhate vies for the ball with Spain's forward Borja Mayoral during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Spain at the Michel d'Ornano Stadium in the northwestern city of Caen, northwestern France, on November 19, 2018. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Spain and France will face off on Thursday as two of the major front-runners for the 2019 UEFA Under-21 Euros battle to decide who will advance to this year's final.

Group A winners Spain progressed to the semi-finals despite losing their opening match to Italy, while France finished as the best runner-up to head through with an unbeaten record.

Coach Luis de la Fuente's side will be hopeful of ending that streak as they travel to the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

These two teams drew 1-1 when they met under friendly conditions in November last year, but the prize of a final spot promises to produce more fireworks this time around.

      

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

      

Preview

France and Spain each made it to this stage of the Under-21 Euros via very different routes. Les Bleuets have looked apprehensive at times and only scored three times in three group games, though they also only conceded once.

Spain have looked a lot more liberal in their play by comparison and even appear to have grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed, smashing Poland 5-0 in the last Group A fixture.

It was during that victory that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22, reminded of his threat from a set piece:

Ceballos scored Spain's only goal during their 3-1 opening defeat to Italy and is one of two players in De la Fuente's squad who has managed to net in more than one match thus far in Italy.

The other is Pablo Fornals, who recently joined West Ham United from Villarreal and has given his new fans plenty of reason to be excited, via Sky Sports (UK only):

France have struggled to show the same level of expression in their play. Sylvain Ripoll's side needed a 95th-minute Aaron Wan-Bissaka own-goal to edge England 2-1, and they scored just once in their next 180 minutes of play against Croatia and Romania.

The 0-0 stalemate against an impressive-looking Romania team proved particularly dull and lacking in desire on their part. The Telegraph's Sam Wallace described his boredom:

Then again, Ripoll may consider two clean sheets against Croatia and Romania to be the main positive from those fixtures, and frustrating Spain could be their best solution if the players are competent enough.

Away from the defence, former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide—now at Angers—has featured as one of their more impressive stars with the ball, per Get French Football News:

Spain have featured in three of the past four Under-21 Euros finals, and their nous in the competition combined with a capable squad gaining in confidence looks like a winning formula.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 France

