Ex-Cowboy Joseph Randle to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation in Rape Case

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle's rape case has been put on hold so he can undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to TMZ Sports, Randle's attorneys argued he is not mentally competent to stand trial. Sedgwick County (Kansas) District Attorney Marc Bennett said the case has been suspended and that if Randle cannot pass the mental health evaluation, he will be placed in a state mental institution until he can "regain competency."

A woman alleged Randle raped her for several hours in September, but Randle denied it at his most recent hearing and added, "She never said no."

The 27-year-old Randle has been arrested on numerous occasions in recent years dating back to his final season with the Cowboys in 2015.

Per TMZ Sports, Randle was arrested for allegedly shoplifting underwear and cologne from a department store. He was also sentenced to five years probation in June 2018 for allegedly attempting to run people over with his car in 2016.

The alleged rape occurred in September, and Randle was subsequently charged with two counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, according to 247Sports.

Randle has spent time in jail and mental health facilities over the past four years.

The former Oklahoma State standout played for the Cowboys from 2013-2015 and registered 822 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 35 career regular-season games.

Dallas released Randle in 2015 following multiple arrests.