Report: Arsenal Prepare 2nd Bid for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an improved offer of £18 million to Celtic for their left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to David Hytner of the Guardian, the Gunners have not had their interest curtailed after seeing a bid of £15 million turned down for the Scotland international and will seek to test the resolve of the Glasgow outfit again.

"The London club are in daily talks over Tierney, and they believe that the 22-year-old wants to join them," said Hytner. "...[Manager] Unai Emery sees Tierney as an excellent fit because of his pace, energy and attack-mindedness, not to mention his capacity also to play at left wing-back."

