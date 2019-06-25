Report: Arsenal Prepare 2nd Bid for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 19: Kieran Tierney of Celtic with the League Trophy during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an improved offer of £18 million to Celtic for their left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to David Hytner of the Guardian, the Gunners have not had their interest curtailed after seeing a bid of £15 million turned down for the Scotland international and will seek to test the resolve of the Glasgow outfit again. 

"The London club are in daily talks over Tierney, and they believe that the 22-year-old wants to join them," said Hytner. "...[Manager] Unai Emery sees Tierney as an excellent fit because of his pace, energy and attack-mindedness, not to mention his capacity also to play at left wing-back."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Arsenal Hope to Sign Celtic's Tierney for $23M

    Scottish champs want closer to $32M for full-back

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal Hope to Sign Celtic's Tierney for $23M

    Scottish champs want closer to $32M for full-back

    David Hytner
    via the Guardian

    Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Burnley's Dwight McNeil

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Burnley's Dwight McNeil

    via mirror

    Barca to Complete Griezmann Deal After July 1

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca to Complete Griezmann Deal After July 1

    Jason Burt,
    via The Telegraph

    Torres: Hazard Needs Madrid Boost to Be No. 1

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Torres: Hazard Needs Madrid Boost to Be No. 1

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report