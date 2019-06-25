Naby Keita: Mohamed Salah 'Looks After Me Like I'm His Little Brother'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has given an insight into the way team-mate Mohamed Salah has helped him settle at Anfield following his arrival last year.

Keita joined the Reds from RB Leipzig last summer, and Salah has taken him under his wing on Merseyside.

Per Glenn Price for Liverpool's official website, when asked about the Egyptian's help, he told CAF: "Very well, he always gives me some advice on the pitch in Liverpool. He's a nice guy who works hard. When he works at the gym, he always asks me to join him. He looks after me like I'm his little brother."

The 24-year-old took time to bed in at Anfield and finished the campaign with 33 appearances in all competitions, 22 of which were starts.

His campaign was cut short by a groin injury suffered at the start of May, but he had been enjoying some fine form in the weeks prior.

The Guinean scored after 15 seconds in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town in April and earned praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for an excellent performance, per ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy:

Goal's Jack Sear predicted he could become a player of vital importance for the reigning UEFA Champions League titlists next season:

Keita brings a great deal of energy and dynamism into the Reds midfield, and he's something of an all-rounder, too. He's a tenacious ball-winner in the centre of the park but also has end product in the final third, contributing 17 goals and 15 assists in his two seasons with Leipzig.

If he can add that to his game at Anfield, he'll not only ease some of the goalscoring burden on Salah, but he'll also be able to supply him with more ammunition as a creative force, too.