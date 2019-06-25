Copa America 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-Finals

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Brazil's Willian (C) celebrates with teammates Gabriel Jesus (L) and Roberto Firmino after scoring against Peru during their Copa America football tournament group match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)
NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America are now set following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday.

Hosts Brazil progressed to the knockout phase from Group A alongside Venezuela and Peru, while Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay made it through Group B.

Uruguay and Chile comprise the remaining quarter-finalists from Group C.

                       

Group A Results and Table

Matchday 1: Brazil 3-0 Bolivia, Venezuela 0-0 Peru

Matchday 2: Bolivia 1-3 Peru, Brazil 0-0 Venezuela

Matchday 3: Peru 0-5 Brazil, Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela

                        

Group B Results and Table

Matchday 1: Argentina 0-2 Colombia, Paraguay 2-2 Qatar

Matchday 2: Colombia 1-0 Qatar, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Matchday 3: Qatar 0-2 Argentina, Colombia 1-0 Paraguay

                                   

Group C Results and Table

Matchday 1: Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador, Japan 0-4 Chile

Matchday 2: Uruguay 2-2 Japan, Ecuador 1-2 Chile

Matchday 3: Chile 0-1 Uruguay, Ecuador 1-1 Japan

                           

Despite Neymar's absence, Brazil are the tournament's top scorers thus far after netting eight times in the group stage, and they're also yet to concede:

The Selecao were booed off at half-time in their opening fixture against Bolivia after going in goalless at the break, but a comfortable win followed.

A 0-0 draw with Venezuela brought more jeers from the frustrated home support, but it could have been different on another day, as they had three goals disallowed.

Brazil's best performance came with a confident 5-0 thrashing of Peru in their final group game, in which they put together some neat moves:

Paraguay scraped through to the quarter-finals with just two points, but they knocked out Brazil at the 2011 and 2015 Copas at this stage on penalties, so the Selecao have some demons to exorcise if they're to continue their campaign.

Colombia are the only team to win all three group matches, dispatching Argentina, Qatar and Paraguay in Group B.

Goal's Daniel Edwards has been impressed with Los Cafeteros, whose approach was explained by South American football journalist Simon Edwards:

Their reward for taking the maximum nine points is a tricky quarter-final with two-time defending champions Chile.

La Roja's ageing squad beat Japan and Ecuador before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uruguay in the group stage.

As for Argentina, they have struggled to get going in Brazil and qualified after a 2-0 win over Qatar, having started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

While a team of their talent should be capable of beating quarter-final opponents Venezuela, La Vinotinto have been more impressive thus far and remain unbeaten.

They were particularly strong against Brazil, and aside from the goals that were correctly disallowed, they limited the Selecao to few clear-cut chances.

Argentina routinely fail to capitalise on their top-class attacking talent, with Lionel Messi often left isolated from the likes of Sergio Aguero.

If Venezuela can put in a similar showing to their excellent defensive display against Brazil, they can frustrate La Albiceleste and give themselves a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Related

    Report: Neymar 'Agrees' Barca Return

    • Verbal agreement reported • PSG and Barca yet to strike deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Neymar 'Agrees' Barca Return

    • Verbal agreement reported • PSG and Barca yet to strike deal

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Lampard in Talks with Chelsea

    Blues legend could replace Maurizio Sarri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lampard in Talks with Chelsea

    Blues legend could replace Maurizio Sarri

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlights: Rapinoe Double Sends USWNT Past Spain 🎥

    USA is off to the World Cup quarterfinals

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Rapinoe Double Sends USWNT Past Spain 🎥

    USA is off to the World Cup quarterfinals

    FIFATV
    via YouTube

    Luis Suarez Appeals for Handball...by the Goalkeeper 🤔

    Click in to watch 👉

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Luis Suarez Appeals for Handball...by the Goalkeeper 🤔

    Click in to watch 👉

    momentses
    via Twitter