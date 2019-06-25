Copa America 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-Finals

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America are now set following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday.

Hosts Brazil progressed to the knockout phase from Group A alongside Venezuela and Peru, while Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay made it through Group B.

Uruguay and Chile comprise the remaining quarter-finalists from Group C.

Group A Results and Table

Matchday 1: Brazil 3-0 Bolivia, Venezuela 0-0 Peru

Matchday 2: Bolivia 1-3 Peru, Brazil 0-0 Venezuela

Matchday 3: Peru 0-5 Brazil, Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela

Group B Results and Table

Matchday 1: Argentina 0-2 Colombia, Paraguay 2-2 Qatar

Matchday 2: Colombia 1-0 Qatar, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay

Matchday 3: Qatar 0-2 Argentina, Colombia 1-0 Paraguay

Group C Results and Table

Matchday 1: Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador, Japan 0-4 Chile

Matchday 2: Uruguay 2-2 Japan, Ecuador 1-2 Chile

Matchday 3: Chile 0-1 Uruguay, Ecuador 1-1 Japan

Despite Neymar's absence, Brazil are the tournament's top scorers thus far after netting eight times in the group stage, and they're also yet to concede:

The Selecao were booed off at half-time in their opening fixture against Bolivia after going in goalless at the break, but a comfortable win followed.

A 0-0 draw with Venezuela brought more jeers from the frustrated home support, but it could have been different on another day, as they had three goals disallowed.

Brazil's best performance came with a confident 5-0 thrashing of Peru in their final group game, in which they put together some neat moves:

Paraguay scraped through to the quarter-finals with just two points, but they knocked out Brazil at the 2011 and 2015 Copas at this stage on penalties, so the Selecao have some demons to exorcise if they're to continue their campaign.

Colombia are the only team to win all three group matches, dispatching Argentina, Qatar and Paraguay in Group B.

Goal's Daniel Edwards has been impressed with Los Cafeteros, whose approach was explained by South American football journalist Simon Edwards:

Their reward for taking the maximum nine points is a tricky quarter-final with two-time defending champions Chile.

La Roja's ageing squad beat Japan and Ecuador before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uruguay in the group stage.

As for Argentina, they have struggled to get going in Brazil and qualified after a 2-0 win over Qatar, having started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

While a team of their talent should be capable of beating quarter-final opponents Venezuela, La Vinotinto have been more impressive thus far and remain unbeaten.

They were particularly strong against Brazil, and aside from the goals that were correctly disallowed, they limited the Selecao to few clear-cut chances.

Argentina routinely fail to capitalise on their top-class attacking talent, with Lionel Messi often left isolated from the likes of Sergio Aguero.

If Venezuela can put in a similar showing to their excellent defensive display against Brazil, they can frustrate La Albiceleste and give themselves a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.