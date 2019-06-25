Copa America 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-Finals

Copa America 2019: Final Look at Group Results, Tables Before Quarter-FinalsJune 25, 2019
The quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America are now set following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday.
Hosts Brazil progressed to the knockout phase from Group A alongside Venezuela and Peru, while Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay made it through Group B.
Uruguay and Chile comprise the remaining quarter-finalists from Group C.
Group A Results and Table
Matchday 1: Brazil 3-0 Bolivia, Venezuela 0-0 Peru
Matchday 2: Bolivia 1-3 Peru, Brazil 0-0 Venezuela
Matchday 3: Peru 0-5 Brazil, Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela
Copa América @CopaAmerica
GRUPO A: O Brasil 🇧🇷 goleou e terminou como líder do Grupo A, a Venezuela 🇻🇪 venceu a Bolívia🇧🇴 e é a segunda, o Peru 🇵🇪 em terceiro lugar terá que esperar pelo final da fase de grupos. A Bolívia em último lugar se despede da @CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica. https://t.co/aWvaJSX573
Group B Results and Table
Matchday 1: Argentina 0-2 Colombia, Paraguay 2-2 Qatar
Matchday 2: Colombia 1-0 Qatar, Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
Matchday 3: Qatar 0-2 Argentina, Colombia 1-0 Paraguay
Copa América @CopaAmerica
Os cafeteiros 🇨🇴 asseguram sua classificação vencendo o 🇵🇾 , enquanto a 🇦🇷 conseguiu ganhar do 🇶🇦 e entrar no seleto grupo de finalistas da @CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica. https://t.co/9xKJD61D10
Group C Results and Table
Matchday 1: Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador, Japan 0-4 Chile
Matchday 2: Uruguay 2-2 Japan, Ecuador 1-2 Chile
Matchday 3: Chile 0-1 Uruguay, Ecuador 1-1 Japan
Copa América @CopaAmerica
O Uruguai 🇺🇾 venceu o Chile 🇨🇱, enquanto o Equador empatou com o Japão no encerramento da fase de grupos do Grupo C, na @CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica https://t.co/ACe5udviQX
Despite Neymar's absence, Brazil are the tournament's top scorers thus far after netting eight times in the group stage, and they're also yet to concede:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
8 - Brazil 🇧🇷 scored eight goals in the 2019 @CopaAmerica group stage, their most in this stage in the 21st century. Samba. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/59Q6Utz6Cs
The Selecao were booed off at half-time in their opening fixture against Bolivia after going in goalless at the break, but a comfortable win followed.
A 0-0 draw with Venezuela brought more jeers from the frustrated home support, but it could have been different on another day, as they had three goals disallowed.
Brazil's best performance came with a confident 5-0 thrashing of Peru in their final group game, in which they put together some neat moves:
Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
🔥 "What a flourish, that was Brazil" Dani Alves caps of a typical, wonderful Brazil goal 🇧🇷 #CopaAmerica https://t.co/jnwhDmaIP8
Paraguay scraped through to the quarter-finals with just two points, but they knocked out Brazil at the 2011 and 2015 Copas at this stage on penalties, so the Selecao have some demons to exorcise if they're to continue their campaign.
Colombia are the only team to win all three group matches, dispatching Argentina, Qatar and Paraguay in Group B.
Goal's Daniel Edwards has been impressed with Los Cafeteros, whose approach was explained by South American football journalist Simon Edwards:
Daniel Edwards 💚 @DanEdwardsGoal
@SimonEdwardsSAF Best team of the Copa so far by a comfortable distance.
Their reward for taking the maximum nine points is a tricky quarter-final with two-time defending champions Chile.
La Roja's ageing squad beat Japan and Ecuador before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uruguay in the group stage.
As for Argentina, they have struggled to get going in Brazil and qualified after a 2-0 win over Qatar, having started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.
While a team of their talent should be capable of beating quarter-final opponents Venezuela, La Vinotinto have been more impressive thus far and remain unbeaten.
They were particularly strong against Brazil, and aside from the goals that were correctly disallowed, they limited the Selecao to few clear-cut chances.
Argentina routinely fail to capitalise on their top-class attacking talent, with Lionel Messi often left isolated from the likes of Sergio Aguero.
If Venezuela can put in a similar showing to their excellent defensive display against Brazil, they can frustrate La Albiceleste and give themselves a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.
