Mark Emmert: California Schools May Be Banned from NCAA Titles If Bill Passes

As California's State Assembly attempts to pass a bill that would allow collegiate athletes within the state to receive compensation for usage of their likeness, name or image, NCAA President Mark Emmert implied that schools within the state could be banned from NCAA competition if the bill becomes law.

Emmert wrote as much in a letter to two chairs of State Assembly committees last week, per Steve Berkowitz of USA Today:

“We recognize all of the efforts that have been undertaken to develop this bill in the context of complex issues related to the current collegiate model that have been the subject of litigation and much national debate. Nonetheless, when contrasted with current NCAA rules, as drafted the bill threatens to alter materially the principles of intercollegiate athletics and create local differences that would make it impossible to host fair national championships. As a result, it likely would have a negative impact on the exact student-athletes it intends to assist."

Republican Jeff Stone directly articulated the potential NCAA response to the bill's passage, noting it would be "in direct conflict with NCAA policies on compensation. … This bill could result in our students and campuses being unable to participate in intercollegiate sports. It seems like it's a bill that would be more appropriate to entertain at the federal level."

