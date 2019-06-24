Study: Cowboys, Patriots, Eagles, Giants Fans Ranked Best in the NFL

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Every fanbase will argue its own merits, but which NFL team really has the best fans?

According to professor Michael Lewis, the Emory University's Goizueta School of Business provided a full report breaking down the best and worst in the league, using three tools of evaluation: fan equity, social equity and road equity.

The result was the Dallas Cowboys ending up on top, followed by the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is the full list of teams in the latest rankings (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

1. Dallas Cowboys

2. New England Patriots

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. New York Giants

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Denver Broncos

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. New Orleans Saints

11. Washington Redskins

12. Indianapolis Colts

13. Atlanta Falcons

14. Miami Dolphins

15. Seattle Seahawks

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Oakland Raiders

18. Baltimore Ravens

19. Buffalo Bills

20. New York Jets

21. Houston Texans

22. Detroit Lions

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Arizona Cardinals

26. Los Angeles Chargers

27. Cleveland Browns

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Tennessee Titans

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Los Angeles Rams

The top five is apparently unchanged from last year, with the Cowboys once again ranking highly in all three categories. The team led the way in fan equity, which measures how much fans are willing to spend.

New England led all organizations in the social equity category, which measures engagement in social media communities. The Eagles had the top road equity team, drawing well in games away from home.

The results also adjust for team performance and market characteristics, which could help explain the bottom two teams, but there is still likely disappointment surrounding the placement of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams went to the Super Bowl last season while the Chiefs were one game away, but their fans simply don't grade out well in this model.

With the Rams still relatively new to Los Angeles after moving from St. Louis, the organization will hope these numbers change going forward.