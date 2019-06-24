Cardinals' P Jordan Hicks' Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Torn UCL

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks leaves the game after an injury during ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, June 22, 2019, in St. Louis. St. Louis won the game 4-2. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that Jordan Hicks tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and they are "determining the next course of action" for the injured pitcher.

The 22-year-old reliever has been solid in 2019, going 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

