Cardinals' P Jordan Hicks' Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Torn UCL

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that Jordan Hicks tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and they are "determining the next course of action" for the injured pitcher.

The 22-year-old reliever has been solid in 2019, going 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.