MLB Divorces That Need to Happen During 2019 Trade Season

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It's time for the Cleveland Indians to trade Trevor Bauer. Just ask Trevor Bauer.

"In 2020, when my salary raises up to like the $20 million range [via arbitration], then [my] surplus value isn't nearly as much," Bauer said in November 2018 on MLB Network's Hot Stove. "And they're most likely not going to be able to sign me in free agency, even on one-year deals. So it would make sense to trade me and get some prospects in return."

OK, so he said 2020, his final year of arbitration. Really, though, it makes more sense for the Tribe to trade him this summer. That extra half-season of control means his value will be greater to prospective buyers looking for more than a rental.

Sure, the Indians are in the playoff hunt at 42-35 entering play Monday. But they're eight games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central and need to upgrade an offense that ranks 22nd in baseball with a .721 OPS.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested the Indians should target Frazier, whom they drafted fifth overall in 2013 and then traded to New York in 2016.

It wouldn't be the first time someone (in this case, the Indians) got divorced and later got back together with their ex.