The Most Overlooked Additions of the 2019 NFL Offseason

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Not every NFL offseason move is a splash. Most only cause a few ripples; some are like Olympic-style dives.

And some moves that are originally perceived as unsplashy wind up creating tidal waves.

Every year, there are high-quality offseason acquisitions who were somewhat or entirely overlooked—some because of other moves within the organization, others because of further moves at their positions and some because they weren't highly touted draft picks.

Here are 10 such additions who might be difference-makers this fall and winter.