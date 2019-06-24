Denis Suarez Says He Will Leave Barcelona and Celta Vigo 'Is an Option'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has reiterated his desire to leave the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window and said a move to Celta Vigo "is an option."

The 25-year-old wants to leave the Spanish champions in search of regular playing time and has already received a number of offers, per Sport:

"I'm going to leave Barca and Celta is an option. I'm convinced that I'll play for Celta one day but I don't know when. I've got offers from abroad but my priority is to stay in LaLiga. Playing in Europe is a priority too, but there are other options on the table."

Suarez endured a miserable campaign last time out and did not make a single start for Barcelona. He moved to Arsenal on loan in January but fared little better:

The midfielder's season was ended prematurely in April by a groin problem, and he has since said it was a "year to forget but also to learn," in an interview with Cadena SER (h/t Jack Rosser at the Evening Standard).

Suarez will now be looking for a club where he can revive a flagging career. He began his playing days at Celta, spending two years at the Spanish side before joining Manchester City in 2011.

The Barcelona midfielder has also been linked with a move to Valencia. Manager Marcelino is keen on bringing Suarez to Mestalla and is "desperate" to get a deal done, according to Sport.

The duo have worked together previously while at Sevilla, and Suarez has praised the Valencia boss, according to Marca's Antonio Estevez.

"I've said it before and I don't mind saying again that Marcelino is the coach who has gotten the best out of me during my entire career," he said.

Journalist Paco Polit expects a move to happen:

The two clubs have been in talks for a move for Suarez and Rafinha and are willing to spend €15 million on each player, according to Dario Puig at Marca.

Suarez is a talented midfielder in need of regular football to get his career back on track, and a reunion with Marcelino at Valencia could help bring the best out of the 25-year-old after a frustrating spell at Barca.