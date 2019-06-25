Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Times for Tuesday's Bracket

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The action continues at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday as four more teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition in France.

Tournament dark horses Italy take on China in Montpellier in the first of the day's games, while Group E winners Netherlands face Japan in Rennes.

The two teams who progress from Tuesday's matches will go on to face in each other in the last eight on Saturday.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Italy vs. China, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Netherlands vs. Japan, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Viewers in the United Kingdom can live stream the fixtures by using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website. In the United States live coverage is available via Fox Sports Go.

Tuesday Preview

Italy have enjoyed a strong World Cup campaign so far, topping a tough group containing Australia, Brazil and Jamaica and will be aiming to maintain their good form on Tuesday.

Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli highlighted her threat with a hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of Jamaica, while Aurora Galli bagged a brace in that game and Barbara Bonansea netted twice in the 2-1 win over Australia.

AC Milan midfielder Manuela Giugliano has also caught the eye, picking up three assists and providing the team with plenty of creativity:

Italy have been one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages, and their progress has even surprised manager Milena Bertolini:

Le Azzurre are an improving team with plenty of attacking talent that may prove too much for a China side that finished third in Group B behind Germany and Spain.

China have only managed one goal at the tournament, in their 1-0 win over South Africa, but they are a disciplined, organised side that are tough to break down.

Germany were the only team to score against China in the group stages, as they won 1-0 in their opener, while the Steel Roses demonstrated their defensive strength in their goalless draw with Spain.

China will look to star player Wang Shuang and striker Li Ying for attacking inspiration against Italy in a match that looks unlikely to yield many goals.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will go into their last-16 clash with Japan as favourites after picking up three wins from three in the group stages.

The European champions have a dangerous attack consisting of players such as Barcelona winger Lieke Martens, Lyon forward Shanice van de Sanden and all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema (UK only):

However, the Dutch side have looked vulnerable in defence and may be relieved to be facing a Japan team that has looked toothless in attack at the World Cup.

The team finished second in Group, five points behind England, but have scored only two goals in their three group games.

Japan have enjoyed plenty of possession at the World Cup but have struggled to carve teams open despite the presence of quality, technical players such as Hina Sugita and Emi Nakajima in the team.

The Netherlands' defensive frailties offer Japan hope they can make it to the quarter-finals, but the Dutch team's powerful attack makes them favourites to progress.