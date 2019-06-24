2020 NBA Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions and Surprises for Top Prospects

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions and Surprises for Top ProspectsJune 24, 2019
The latest NBA draft is still fresh in the minds of basketball fans, but the scouting process never ends. All 30 franchises have shifted their focus to the 2020 NBA draft.
And we're going to join them.
Every year, under-the-radar players develop into first-round prospects while a handful of heralded players don't match their billing. Much can―and will―change, so the earliest draft projections are perhaps better labeled as early "players to watch" lists.
The order is based on Caesars' listings for 2019-20 champion, beginning with the worst odds to win the league title.
2020 NBA Mock Draft
1. Washington Wizards: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
2. Miami Heat: Anthony Edwards, PG, Georgia
3. Charlotte Hornets: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
4. Minnesota Timberwolves: R.J. Hampton, G, USA
5. Detroit Pistons: Theo Maledon, G, France
6. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington
7. Phoenix Suns: Deni Avdija, F, Israel
8. Memphis Grizzlies: Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky
9. Chicago Bulls: Scottie Lewis, G, Florida
10. Atlanta Hawks: Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois
11. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis
12. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
13. Indiana Pacers: Kahlil Whitney, SF, Kentucky
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, F/C, Maryland
15. San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
16. Dallas Mavericks: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
17. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, G, Arizona
18. New York Knicks: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
19. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bryan Antoine, SG, Villanova
20. Brooklyn Nets: Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville
21. Utah Jazz: Matthew Hurt, PF, Duke
22. Boston Celtics: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
23. Denver Nuggets: Wendell Moore, SG/SF, Duke
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas
25. Golden State Warriors: Johnny Juzang, SF, Kansas
26. Houston Rockets: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
27. Toronto Raptors: Aaron Wiggins, SG/SF, Maryland
28. Los Angeles Clippers: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
29. Milwaukee Bucks: Killian Tillie, PF/C, Gonzaga
30. Los Angeles Lakers: Kira Lewis, PG, Alabama
Top Returning College Players
In each of the NBA's last three drafts, freshmen have owned the lottery.
Franchises have selected a combined 29 one-and-done prospects among the 42 possible top-14 selections. That trend is likely to continue in 2020 with high-profile names in James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton.
But a handful of sophomores―beyond a few scattered upperclassmen―are likely to solidify themselves as first-round options.
Next season, Jalen Smith will be the featured player in Maryland's frontcourt following the departure of star center Bruno Fernando. Smith averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as a complementary piece and is an intriguing small-ball five moving forward.
Smith earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors alongside Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who provided 13.8 points and 3.3 assists per game with a 35.2 three-point clip.
Through his freshman year, Dosunmu seems to project better as a secondary ball-handler. Given his decent range, though, he could soar on draft boards if he increases his playmaking contributions while avoiding a major jump in turnovers.
The latter point isn't a problem for Tre Jones.
Last year, the Duke guard notched 5.3 assists with only 1.5 turnovers per game. He showed off great quickness and vision, consistently making the right decision and not trying to force a pass. Jones was also a standout defender, finishing second in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.
However, his jump shot needs improvement in a major way. Jones hit just 27 of his 103 long-range attempts, and some opponents didn't even bother guarding him beyond the arc off the ball.
But if Jones progresses offensively, he'll demand attention as a lottery pick in the 2020 draft.
Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR
