England Advance to Women's World Cup Quarter-Finals After Win vs. Cameroon

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 23: (C) Ellen White of England celebrates her first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

England reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after beating Cameroon 3-0 on Sunday. Goals from Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood proved enough for the Lionesses in Valenciennes, France.  

The game was littered with controversial decisions and VAR use. White's goal was only given after review, while Cameroon had one ruled out after a close offside cancelled Ajara Nchout's finish in the second half.

Nchout was one of several Cameroon players who led intense and prolonged protests about the game's key decisions. The match ended with substitute Alexandra Takounda narrowly escaping a red card after a reckless challenge on Houghton off the ball deep into injury time.

England coach Phil Neville was far from impressed by what he saw from Cameroon:

Controversy started as early as the 14th minute when Annette Ngo Ndom was adjudged to have picked up a backpass from Augustine Ejangue. It meant an in-direct free-kick inside the box, one Houghton converted superbly with a curled effort around the wall and into the bottom corner. 

Cameroon were incensed by the awarding of the free-kick and the mood hardly improved when White's goal deep into first-half stoppage time was given. White finished well after being played in by a neat slide-rule pass from Luzy Bronze, but the scorer was initially flagged offside.

VAR was consulted and the goal was given. It was the correct decision considering White was clearly level with her markers when the pass was played.

Even so, Cameroon's players simply couldn't accept the decision:

In particular, key forward Nchout could hardly be calmed or consoled by her teammates. It left coach Alain Djeufma anxiously trying to keep his players' minds focused on the game.

Djeufma's task became harder still when Nchout thought she had reduced the deficit a minute after the restart. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after more work for VAR, although the decision was a tight one to say the least.

These events prompted even more animated protests from Cameroon, with Djeufma struggling to get through to Nchout.

Cameroon's misery was compounded when Greenwood made it 3-0 after finishing off a smart set-piece routine.

Despite a commanding lead, there were some warning signs for England. The defence looked vulnerable to a long ball over the top and direct pace running in behind.

Takounda went close, while Michaela Abam also caused a few problems with her timing and movement before things threatened to get nasty after Houghton was felled on the touchline.

Neville needs his players to eradicate defensive lapses before the last eight. Overall, though, he'll be pleased at how ruthlessly efficient the Lionesses have become in the final third.

   

What's Next?

England will meet Norway on Thursday in Le Havre.

