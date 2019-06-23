WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Again tasked with setting the tone for the remainder of the show, the cruiserweights kicked off the night's festivities as part of the pre-show festivities.

Tony Nese defended his cruiserweight title against former champion Akira Tozawa and master technician Drew Gulak in a Triple Threat match.

The action started fast and furious before the ground game of Gulak took over. The Philadelphia native and Tozawa paired off before Nese re-entered the fray and the pace quickened.

The champion scored a near-fall on the lone heel in the match but a leg lariat from Tozawa nearly earned him the victory.

Drama ensued as the number of near-falls picked up. Late, Gulak disposed of Nese on the apron and a dropkick meant for the heel wiped the champ out. In the ring, Gulak dropped Tozawa with a torture rack neckbreaker, scored the pinfall and his first championship in WWE.

Result

Gulak defeated Nese and Tozawa to win the title

Grade

B+

Analysis

The action here was red-hot, the crowd was biting on several of the near-falls late and the result was the right one.

There were a few spots where the timing was just a hair off and had there been a few minutes for them to work with, the three Superstars could have delivered a show-stealing performance from the outset.

Gulak has earned a run with the title given his work since arriving in 2016 and a scenario where a babyface Nese chases the title is one that works better than having the super athlete as the babyface in the catbird seat.