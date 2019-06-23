WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 23, 2019
The WWE Universe met the rehashed Stomping Grounds card with apathy leading into Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza but the Superstars of wrestling's most prominent promotion sought to change preconceptions and deliver a show that restored interest in a product that has been anything but compelling.
Headlined by Seth Rollins defending his universal title against Baron Corbin in a match with a special referee not yet announced, the show had the lineup and talent to accomplish its goal and silence the critics.
But did it?
Relive the matches, moments and winners with this recap of the June 23 extravaganza.
Cruiserweight Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak
Again tasked with setting the tone for the remainder of the show, the cruiserweights kicked off the night's festivities as part of the pre-show festivities.
Tony Nese defended his cruiserweight title against former champion Akira Tozawa and master technician Drew Gulak in a Triple Threat match.
The action started fast and furious before the ground game of Gulak took over. The Philadelphia native and Tozawa paired off before Nese re-entered the fray and the pace quickened.
The champion scored a near-fall on the lone heel in the match but a leg lariat from Tozawa nearly earned him the victory.
Drama ensued as the number of near-falls picked up. Late, Gulak disposed of Nese on the apron and a dropkick meant for the heel wiped the champ out. In the ring, Gulak dropped Tozawa with a torture rack neckbreaker, scored the pinfall and his first championship in WWE.
Result
Gulak defeated Nese and Tozawa to win the title
Grade
B+
Analysis
The action here was red-hot, the crowd was biting on several of the near-falls late and the result was the right one.
There were a few spots where the timing was just a hair off and had there been a few minutes for them to work with, the three Superstars could have delivered a show-stealing performance from the outset.
Gulak has earned a run with the title given his work since arriving in 2016 and a scenario where a babyface Nese chases the title is one that works better than having the super athlete as the babyface in the catbird seat.