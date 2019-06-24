Video: Watch Preview of Chris Paul's Appearance on 'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?'

Image via "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?"

Chris Paul can be an animated character on the court, but in the latest episode of the cartoon Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, he's literally animated.

The Houston Rockets star will feature in the June 27 episode, where he'll be "playing in a golf tournament, to save an art school, so he can teach [kids] bowling."

Here's the full episode description:

"Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang meet up with basketball legend and bowling aficionado Chris Paul at a golf tournament fundraiser held in Florida. Shaggy's come to caddy for Mr. Paul and help him with this game so the Assist King can save a local school from going under. But when a horrible Swamp Monster attacks trying to destroy the charity event, our heroes and Mr. Paul must finish the tournament and save the school, and possibly their own lives!"

In real life, Paul is an avid bowler. There's no word on whether James Harden will appear in the episode, though if Paul had anything to do with writing the script, a Harden appearance might be as the Swamp Monster himself.

The two have a few things to work out. Hopefully, Paul and Scooby-Doo form a more complementary duo on the June 27 episode.